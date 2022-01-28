Fast-refresh for Preact!
We need to be able to recognise your components, this means that components should
start with a capital letter and hook should start with
use followed by a capital letter.
This allows the Babel plugin to effectively recognise these.
Do note that a component as seen below is not named.
export default () => {
return <p>Want to refresh</p>;
};
Instead do:
const Refresh = () => {
return <p>Want to refresh</p>;
};
export default Refresh;
When you are working with HOC's be sure to lift up the
displayName so we can
recognise it as a component.
If you want to use
@prefresh/webpack or
@prefresh/next with IE11, you'll need to transpile the
@prefresh/core and
@prefresh/utils packages.
For Next.js you can install
next-transpile-modules and add the following code snippet to your
next.config.js.
const withTranspiledModules = require('next-transpile-modules')([
'@prefresh/core',
'@prefresh/utils',
]);
module.exports = withTM({
/* regular next.js config options here */
});