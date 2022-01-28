Prefresh

Fast-refresh for Preact!

Recognition

We need to be able to recognise your components, this means that components should start with a capital letter and hook should start with use followed by a capital letter. This allows the Babel plugin to effectively recognise these.

Do note that a component as seen below is not named.

export default () => { return < p > Want to refresh </ p > ; };

Instead do:

const Refresh = () => { return < p > Want to refresh </ p > ; }; export default Refresh;

When you are working with HOC's be sure to lift up the displayName so we can recognise it as a component.

Usage in IE11

If you want to use @prefresh/webpack or @prefresh/next with IE11, you'll need to transpile the @prefresh/core and @prefresh/utils packages.

For Next.js you can install next-transpile-modules and add the following code snippet to your next.config.js .