Dynamic modal dialog for Angular that does not sit on DOM waiting to be triggered, but rather gets injected upon need.
Made with Bootstrap 4 styles in mind, but configurable to any framework or custom set of styles. Simple demo can be found here.
This documentation is for version 4.x.x and Angular 10+. If you are using older version of Angular please use 3.x version for v6-v8 or 2.x version for v2-v5.
npm install --save ngx-modal-dialog
Modal dialog uses
ComponentFactoryResolver to inject the given child component to the dialog.
ModalDialogService makes sure that only one instance of a modal dialog is opened at a time.
With IModalDialogOptions you can define which component will be rendered inside the dialog and configure it based on your needs.
You can further use action buttons to control modal dialog from external component or child component. If action performed on button click is successful, modal dialog will close. Otherwise it will alert user.
Ngx-modal-dialog is intended to be used with Bootstrap 4, however you can apply your custom styles from your desired UI framework by providing class names in IModalDialogSettings.
ngx-modal module in your application at any place. The recommended way is to add
forRoot initialization in the main app module.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ModalDialogModule } from 'ngx-modal-dialog';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ModalDialogModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
IModalDialog or use the
SimpleModalDialog as a child component.
Custom component should be inserted into both
declarations and
entryComponents in the NgModule they are part of.
entryComponents has to be used since component is dynamically inserted onto the page and Angular is not aware of it.
ModalDialogService where you want to open the dialog. Call
openDialog passing parent
ViewContainerRef and partial
IModalDialogOptions object:
constructor(modalService: ModalDialogService, viewRef: ViewContainerRef) { }
openNewDialog() {
this.modalService.openDialog(this.viewRef, {
title: 'Some modal title',
childComponent: SimpleModalComponent
});
}
actionButtons in modal dialog options or child component to control modal dialog.
class MyModalComponent implements IModalDialog {
actionButtons: IModalDialogButton[];
constructor() {
this.actionButtons = [
{ text: 'Close' }, // no special processing here
{ text: 'I will always close', onAction: () => true },
{ text: 'I never close', onAction: () => false }
];
}
dialogInit(reference: ComponentRef<IModalDialog>, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions<any>>) {
// no processing needed
}
}
Action button can be of two types:
truthful (true, successful Promise or Observable) than it will close the dialog
falsy (false, rejected Promise or failed Observable) it will trigger alert style and not close the dialog.
openDialog(target: ViewContainerRef, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions<T>> = {}): Closes existing and opens a new modal dialog according to IModalDialogOptions.
T represents a type of options
data field. If you don't care about strong typing just pass
any.
Every component that is used as modal dialog must implement
IModalDialog.
dialogInit(reference: ComponentRef<IModalDialog>, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions<any>>) => void
Mandatory:
true
Default: -
This method is called after initialization of child component. Purpose of the method is to pass necessary information from outer scope to child component.
actionButtons
Mandatory:
false
Default: -
Type:
string
Modal heading text
interface IModalDialogOptions<T> {
title: string;
childComponent: IModalDialog;
onClose: ModalDialogOnAction;
actionButtons: IModalDialogButton[];
data: T;
placeOnTop: boolean;
settings: IModalDialogSettings;
closeDialogSubject: Subject<void>;
}
This is generic interface, where
T is arbitrary type of
data section.
title:
string
Modal heading text
childComponent:
any
Component type that will be rendered as a content of modal dialog. Component must implement
IModalDialog interface.
onClose():
ModalDialogOnAction
Function to be called on close button click. In case of Promise and Observable, modal dialog will not close unless successful resolve happens. In case of boolean, modal dialog will close only if result is
truthful.
actionButtons:
Array<IModalDialogButton>
Footer action buttons for control of modal dialog. See IModalDialogButton. Action buttons defined in child component have priority over action buttons defined via options. Action buttons close the modal dialog upon successful operation.
data:
T
Arbitrary data that will be passed to child component via
dialogInit method.
placeOnTop:
boolean
Flag stating whether opening the modal dialog should close all the other modal dialogs, or modal should be rendered on top of existing ones.
settings:
IModalDialogSettings
Additional settings for granular configuration of modal dialog. See IModalDialogSettings.
closeDialogSubject:
Subject<void>
Custom modal closing subject. Can be used to manually trigger modal dialog close from within the child component.
interface IModalDialogButton {
text: string;
buttonClass?: string;
onAction?: ModalDialogOnAction;
}
string
string
btn btn-primary
Promise<any> | Observable<any> | boolean
truthful.
type ModalDialogOnAction = () => Promise<any> | Observable<any> | boolean | void;
Function returning Promise, Observable, boolean or no value. Modal dialog will close automatically if return of action is:
true
Action button will initiate alert behavior if return is:
false
If action button returns
void, there are no side effects.
interface IModalDialogSettings {
overlayClass: string;
overlayAnimationTriggerClass: string;
modalClass: string;
modalAnimationTriggerClass: string;
contentClass: string;
headerClass: string;
headerTitleClass: string;
closeButtonClass: string;
closeButtonTitle: string;
bodyClass: string;
footerClass: string;
alertClass: string;
alertDuration: number;
buttonClass: string;
notifyWithAlert: boolean;
}
string
modal-backdrop fade show
string
show
string
modal fade ngx-modal
string
show
string
modal-dialog modal-dialog-centered
string
modal-content
string
modal-header
string
modal-title
string
close glyphicon glyphicon-remove
string
CLOSE
string
modal-body
string
modal-footer
string
ngx-modal-shake
number
250
string
btn btn-primary
number
true
Licensed under MIT