ngx modal dialog

Dynamic modal dialog for Angular that does not sit on DOM waiting to be triggered, but rather gets injected upon need.

Made with Bootstrap 4 styles in mind, but configurable to any framework or custom set of styles. Simple demo can be found here.

This documentation is for version 4.x.x and Angular 10+. If you are using older version of Angular please use 3.x version for v6-v8 or 2.x version for v2-v5.

Table of contents:

Installation

npm install --save ngx-modal-dialog

How it works

Modal dialog uses ComponentFactoryResolver to inject the given child component to the dialog. ModalDialogService makes sure that only one instance of a modal dialog is opened at a time. With IModalDialogOptions you can define which component will be rendered inside the dialog and configure it based on your needs.

You can further use action buttons to control modal dialog from external component or child component. If action performed on button click is successful, modal dialog will close. Otherwise it will alert user.

Styles and visuals

Ngx-modal-dialog is intended to be used with Bootstrap 4, however you can apply your custom styles from your desired UI framework by providing class names in IModalDialogSettings.

Usage

Include the ngx-modal module in your application at any place. The recommended way is to add forRoot initialization in the main app module.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { ModalDialogModule } from 'ngx-modal-dialog' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ModalDialogModule.forRoot() ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Create a custom component that implements IModalDialog or use the SimpleModalDialog as a child component.

Custom component should be inserted into both declarations and entryComponents in the NgModule they are part of. entryComponents has to be used since component is dynamically inserted onto the page and Angular is not aware of it.

Inject the ModalDialogService where you want to open the dialog. Call openDialog passing parent ViewContainerRef and partial IModalDialogOptions object:

constructor ( modalService: ModalDialogService, viewRef: ViewContainerRef ) { } openNewDialog() { this .modalService.openDialog( this .viewRef, { title: 'Some modal title' , childComponent: SimpleModalComponent }); }

Arbitrary define actionButtons in modal dialog options or child component to control modal dialog.

class MyModalComponent implements IModalDialog { actionButtons: IModalDialogButton[]; constructor ( ) { this .actionButtons = [ { text: 'Close' }, { text: 'I will always close' , onAction: () => true }, { text: 'I never close' , onAction: () => false } ]; } dialogInit(reference: ComponentRef<IModalDialog>, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions< any >>) { } }

Action button can be of two types:

with return value

Used for controlling the dialog life.

If value is truthful (true, successful Promise or Observable) than it will close the dialog

If value is falsy (false, rejected Promise or failed Observable) it will trigger alert style and not close the dialog.

Used for controlling the dialog life. If value is (true, successful Promise or Observable) than it will close the dialog If value is (false, rejected Promise or failed Observable) it will trigger alert style and not close the dialog. without return value

Has no direct effect on dialog. Can be used to trigger some arbitrary functionality (e.g. copy values to clipboard)

API

ModalDialogService

openDialog(target: ViewContainerRef, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions<T>> = {}) : Closes existing and opens a new modal dialog according to IModalDialogOptions. T represents a type of options data field. If you don't care about strong typing just pass any .

IModalDialog

Every component that is used as modal dialog must implement IModalDialog .

dialogInit(reference: ComponentRef<IModalDialog>, options: Partial<IModalDialogOptions<any>>) => void Mandatory: true Default: - This method is called after initialization of child component. Purpose of the method is to pass necessary information from outer scope to child component.

actionButtons Mandatory: false Default: - Type: string Modal heading text

IModalDialogOptions

interface IModalDialogOptions<T> { title: string ; childComponent: IModalDialog; onClose: ModalDialogOnAction; actionButtons: IModalDialogButton[]; data: T; placeOnTop: boolean ; settings: IModalDialogSettings; closeDialogSubject: Subject< void >; }

This is generic interface, where T is arbitrary type of data section.

Interface details:

title: string

Modal heading text

childComponent: any

Component type that will be rendered as a content of modal dialog. Component must implement IModalDialog interface.

onClose(): ModalDialogOnAction Function to be called on close button click. In case of Promise and Observable, modal dialog will not close unless successful resolve happens. In case of boolean, modal dialog will close only if result is truthful .

actionButtons: Array<IModalDialogButton>

Footer action buttons for control of modal dialog. See IModalDialogButton. Action buttons defined in child component have priority over action buttons defined via options. Action buttons close the modal dialog upon successful operation.

data: T

Arbitrary data that will be passed to child component via dialogInit method.

placeOnTop: boolean Flag stating whether opening the modal dialog should close all the other modal dialogs, or modal should be rendered on top of existing ones.

settings: IModalDialogSettings

Additional settings for granular configuration of modal dialog. See IModalDialogSettings.

closeDialogSubject: Subject<void>

Custom modal closing subject. Can be used to manually trigger modal dialog close from within the child component.

IModalDialogButton

interface IModalDialogButton { text: string ; buttonClass?: string ; onAction?: ModalDialogOnAction; }

Interface details:

text: string

Caption/text on the button

Caption/text on the button buttonClass: string

Default: btn btn-primary

Class name of button

Default: Class name of button onAction(): Promise<any> | Observable<any> | boolean

Function to be called on button click. In case of Promise and Observable, modal dialog will not close unless successful resolve happens. In case of boolean, modal dialog will close only if result is truthful .

ModalDialogOnAction type

type ModalDialogOnAction = () => Promise < any > | Observable< any > | boolean | void ;

Function returning Promise, Observable, boolean or no value. Modal dialog will close automatically if return of action is:

Promise, once promise gets resolved

Observable, once observable successfully finishes

boolean and value is true

Action button will initiate alert behavior if return is:

Promise, once promise gets rejected

Observable, once observable fails or throws error

boolean and value is false

If action button returns void , there are no side effects.

IModalDialogSettings

Interface

interface IModalDialogSettings { overlayClass: string ; overlayAnimationTriggerClass: string ; modalClass: string ; modalAnimationTriggerClass: string ; contentClass: string ; headerClass: string ; headerTitleClass: string ; closeButtonClass: string ; closeButtonTitle: string ; bodyClass: string ; footerClass: string ; alertClass: string ; alertDuration: number ; buttonClass: string ; notifyWithAlert: boolean ; }

Interface details:

overlayClass: string

Default: modal-backdrop fade show

Style of the backdrop overlay layer

Default: Style of the backdrop overlay layer overlayAnimationTriggerClass: string

Default: show

Class that triggers the initial/ending animation of modal overlay

Default: Class that triggers the initial/ending animation of modal overlay modalClass: string

Default: modal fade ngx-modal

Style of modal wrapper

Default: Style of modal wrapper modalAnimationTriggerClass: string

Default: show

Class that triggers the initial/ending animation of modal wrapper

Default: Class that triggers the initial/ending animation of modal wrapper modalDialogClass: string

Default: modal-dialog modal-dialog-centered

Style of modal dialog

Default: Style of modal dialog contentClass: string

Default: modal-content

Modal dialog inner content class

Default: Modal dialog inner content class headerClass: string

Default: modal-header

Modal dialog header class

Default: Modal dialog header class headerTitleClass: string

Default: modal-title

Modal dialog header title class

Default: Modal dialog header title class closeButtonClass: string

Default: close glyphicon glyphicon-remove

Modal dialog header close button class

Default: Modal dialog header close button class closeButtonTitle: string

Default: CLOSE

Close button title

Default: Close button title bodyClass: string

Default: modal-body

Modal dialog body class

Default: Modal dialog body class footerClass: string

Default: modal-footer

Modal dialog footer class

Default: Modal dialog footer class alertClass: string

Default: ngx-modal-shake

Style to be appended to dialog once alert happens

Default: Style to be appended to dialog once alert happens alertDuration: number

Default: 250

Duration of alert animation

Default: Duration of alert animation buttonClass: string

Default: btn btn-primary

Style of footer action buttons

Default: Style of footer action buttons notifyWithAlert: number

Default: true

Define whether modal should alert user when action fails

License

Licensed under MIT