An all in one preset for writing Preact apps with the vite bundler.
Features:
First intall the preset package from npm:
npm install --save-dev @preact/preset-vite
# or
yarn add -D @preact/preset-vite
Enhance your vite config with the Preact preset plugin in your
vite.config.ts or
vite.config.js:
import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import preact from "@preact/preset-vite";
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [preact()]
});
Options can be passed to our preset plugin via the first argument:
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
preact({ devtoolsInProd: true })
]
});
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
devtoolsInProd
boolean
false
|Inject devtools bridge in production bundle instead of only in development mode
MIT, see the license file.