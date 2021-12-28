openbase logo
@preact/preset-vite

by preactjs
2.1.5 (see all)

Preset for using Preact with the vite bundler

Readme

@preact/preset-vite

An all in one preset for writing Preact apps with the vite bundler.

Features:

Installation

First intall the preset package from npm:

npm install --save-dev @preact/preset-vite
# or
yarn add -D @preact/preset-vite

Enhance your vite config with the Preact preset plugin in your vite.config.ts or vite.config.js:

import { defineConfig } from "vite";
import preact from "@preact/preset-vite";

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [preact()]
});

Options

Options can be passed to our preset plugin via the first argument:

export default defineConfig({
  plugins: [
    preact({ devtoolsInProd: true })
  ]
});

Available options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
devtoolsInProdbooleanfalseInject devtools bridge in production bundle instead of only in development mode

License

MIT, see the license file.

