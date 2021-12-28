An all in one preset for writing Preact apps with the vite bundler.

Features:

Sets up Hot Module Replacement via prefresh

Enables Preact Devtools bridge during development

Installation

First intall the preset package from npm:

npm install --save-dev @preact/preset-vite yarn add -D @preact/preset-vite

Enhance your vite config with the Preact preset plugin in your vite.config.ts or vite.config.js :

import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import preact from "@preact/preset-vite" ; export default defineConfig({ plugins : [preact()] });

Options

Options can be passed to our preset plugin via the first argument:

export default defineConfig({ plugins : [ preact({ devtoolsInProd : true }) ] });

Available options

Option Type Default Description devtoolsInProd boolean false Inject devtools bridge in production bundle instead of only in development mode

License

MIT, see the license file.