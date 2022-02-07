openbase logo
Readme

Stylus logo

Build Status Maintenance npm version npm Join the community on github discussion

Stylus is a revolutionary new language, providing an efficient, dynamic, and expressive way to generate CSS. Supporting both an indented syntax and regular CSS style.

Installation

$ npm install stylus -g

Basic Usage

Watch and compile a stylus file from command line with 

stylus -w style.styl -o style.css

You can also try all stylus features on stylus-lang.com, build something with stylus on codepen or RunKit

IDE/Editor Support

IDE/Editorbuilt-in supportguideplugin support
WebStorm✅  bug reportUsing stylus with webstormN/A
VSCodeN/AStylus(maintainer: @iChenLei @d4rkr00t)
Sublime 2/3N/AStylus(maintainer: @billymoon)
AtomN/AStylus(maintainer: @matthojo)
VimN/Avim-stylus(maintainer: @iloginow)

Missing your favorite IDE/Editor support ? Please report to us via stylus issues

Modern bundler/task-runner Support

Bundlerbuilt-in supportguideplugin support
webpackUsing stylus with webpackstylus-loader
viteUsing stylus with viteN/A
parcelUsing stylus with parcel v1 | v2N/A
fuse-boxUsing stylus with fuse-boxN/A
snowpackSnowpack plugins guidesnowpack-plugin-stylus
gulpN/Agulp-stylus
gruntN/Agrunt-contrib-stylus
rollupN/Arollup-plugin-stylus-compiler

Missing your favorite modern bundler/task-runner support ? Please report to us via stylus issues

Example

border-radius()
  -webkit-border-radius: arguments
  -moz-border-radius: arguments
  border-radius: arguments

body a
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif
  background: black
  color: #ccc

form input
  padding: 5px
  border: 1px solid
  border-radius: 5px

compiles to:

body a {
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
  background: #000;
  color: #ccc;
}
form input {
  padding: 5px;
  border: 1px solid;
  -webkit-border-radius: 5px;
  -moz-border-radius: 5px;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

the following is equivalent to the indented version of Stylus source, using the CSS syntax instead:

border-radius() {
  -webkit-border-radius: arguments
  -moz-border-radius: arguments
  border-radius: arguments
}

body a {
  font: 12px/1.4 "Lucida Grande", Arial, sans-serif;
  background: black;
  color: #ccc;
}

form input {
  padding: 5px;
  border: 1px solid;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

Features

Stylus has many features. Detailed documentation links follow:

Community modules

Stylus cheatsheet

Authors

More Information

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) Automattic <developer.wordpress.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

