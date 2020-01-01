A JSON/CJSON/JSON5 parser, validator and pretty-printer with a command-line client. A pure JavaScript version of the service provided at jsonlint.com.
This is a fork of the original package with the following enhancements:
JSON.parse method.
Note: In comparison with the original project, this package exports only the
parse method; not the
Parser object.
Integration to the favourite task loaders for JSON file validation is provided by the following NPM modules:
Grunt - see
@prantlf/grunt-jsonlint
Gulp - see
@prantlf/gulp-jsonlint
Rollup - see
rollup-plugin-jsonlint
Check syntax of JSON files:
jsonlint -q data/*.json
Parse a JSON string:
const { parse } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint')
const data = parse('{"creative": false}')
Example of an error message:
Parse error on line 1, column 14:
{"creative": ?}
-------------^
Unexpected token "?"
Install
jsonlint with `npm`` globally to be able to use the command-line interface in any directory:
npm i @prantlf/jsonlint -g
Validate a single file:
jsonlint myfile.json
or pipe the JSON input into
stdin:
cat myfile.json | jsonlint
or process all
.json files in a directory:
jsonlint mydir
By default,
jsonlint will either report a syntax error with details or pretty-print the source if it is valid.
$ jsonlint -h
Usage: jsonlint [options] [<file or directory> ...]
JSON parser, syntax and schema validator and pretty-printer.
Options:
-s, --sort-keys sort object keys (not when prettifying)
-E, --extensions [ext] file extensions to process for directory walk
(default: ["json","JSON"])
-i, --in-place overwrite the input files
-t, --indent [num|char] number of spaces or specific characters
to use for indentation (default: 2)
-c, --compact compact error display
-M, --mode [mode] set other parsing flags according to a format
type (default: "json")
-C, --comments recognize and ignore JavaScript-style comments
-S, --single-quoted-strings support single quotes as string delimiters
-T, --trailing-commas ignore trailing commas in objects and arrays
-D, --no-duplicate-keys report duplicate object keys as an error
-V, --validate [file] JSON schema file to use for validation
-e, --environment [env] which specification of JSON Schema the
validation file uses
-q, --quiet do not print the parsed json to stdin
-p, --pretty-print prettify the input instead of stringifying
the parsed object
-P, --pretty-print-invalid force pretty-printing even for invalid input
--prune-comments omit comments from the prettified output
--strip-object-keys strip quotes from object keys if possible
(JSON5)
--enforce-double-quotes surrounds all strings with double quotes
--enforce-single-quotes surrounds all strings with single quotes
(JSON5)
--trim-trailing-commas omit trailing commas from objects and arrays
(JSON5)
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Parsing mode can be "cjson" or "json5" to enable other flags automatically.
If no files or directories are specified, stdin will be parsed. Environments
for JSON schema validation are "json-schema-draft-04", "json-schema-draft-06"
or "json-schema-draft-07". If not specified, it will be auto-detected.
Install
jsonlint with
npm locally to be able to use the module programmatically:
npm i @prantlf/jsonlint -S
The only exported item is the
parse method, which parses a string in the JSON format to a JavaScript object, array, or value:
const { parse } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint')
// Fails at the position of the character "?".
const data2 = parse('{"creative": ?}') // throws an error
// Succeeds returning the parsed JSON object.
const data3 = parse('{"creative": false}')
// Recognizes comments and single-quoted strings.
const data3 = parse("{'creative': true /* for creativity */}", {
ignoreComments: true,
allowSingleQuotedStrings: true
})
Have a look at the source of the on-line page to see how to use
jsonlint on web page.
The exported
parse method is compatible with the native
JSON.parse method. The second parameter provides the additional functionality:
parse(input, [reviver|options])
|Parameter
|Description
input
|text in the JSON format (string)
reviver
|converts object and array values (function)
options
|customize parsing options (object)
The
parse method offers more detailed error information, than the native
JSON.parse method and it supports additional parsing options:
|Option
|Description
ignoreComments
|ignores single-line and multi-line JavaScript-style comments during parsing as another "whitespace" (boolean)
ignoreTrailingCommas
|ignores trailing commas in objects and arrays (boolean)
allowSingleQuotedStrings
|accepts strings delimited by single-quotes too (boolean)
allowDuplicateObjectKeys
|allows reporting duplicate object keys as an error (boolean)
mode
|sets multiple options according to the type of input data (string)
reviver
|converts object and array values (function)
The
mode parameter (string) sets parsing options to match a common format of input data:
|Mode
|Description
json
|complies to the pure standard JSON (default if not set)
cjson
|JSON with comments (sets
ignoreComments)
json5
|complies to JSON5 (sets
ignoreComments,
allowSingleQuotedStrings,
ignoreTrailingCommas and enables other JSON5 features)
You can validate the input against a JSON schema using the
lib/validator module. The
validate method accepts either an earlier parsed JSON data or a string with the JSON input:
const { compile } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint/lib/validator')
const validate = compile('string with JSON schema')
// Throws an error in case of failure.
const parsed = validate('string with JSON data')
If a string is passed to the
validate method, the same options as for parsing JSON data can be passed as the second parameter. Compiling JSON schema supports the same options as parsing JSON data too (except for
reviver). They can be passed as the second (object) parameter. The optional second
environment parameter can be passed either as a string or as an additional property in the options object too:
const validate = compile('string with JSON schema', {
environment: 'json-schema-draft-04'
})
You can parse a JSON string to an array of tokens and print it back to a string with some changes applied. It can be unification of whitespace, reformatting or stripping comments, for example. (Raw token values must be enabled when tokenizing the JSON input.)
const { tokenize } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint')
const tokens = tokenize('string with JSON data', { rawTokens: true })
const { print } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint/lib/printer')
const output = print(tokens, { indent: 2 })
The
tokenize method accepts options in the second optional parameter. See the
tokenize method above for more information.
The
options as the second optional parameter. The following properties will be recognized there:
|Option
|Description
indent
|count of spaces or the specific characters to be used as an indentation unit
pruneComments
|will omit all tokens with comments
stripObjectKeys
|will not print quotes around object keys which are JavaScript identifier names
enforceDoubleQuotes
|will surround all strings with double quotes
enforceSingleQuotes
|will surround all strings with single quotes
trimTrailingCommas
|will omit all trailing commas after the last object entry or array item
// Just concatenate the tokens to produce the same output as was the input.
print(tokens)
// Strip all whitespace. (Just like `JSON.stringify(json)` would do it,
// but leaving comments in the output.)
print(tokens, {})
// Print to multiple lines without object and array indentation.
// (Just introduce line breaks.)
print(tokens, { indent: '' })
// Print to multiple lines with object and array indentation. (Just like
//`JSON.stringify(json, undefined, 2)` would do it, but retaining comments.)
print(tokens, { indent: 2 })
// Print to multiple lines with object and array indentation, omit comments.
// (Just like `JSON.stringify(json, undefined, ' ')` would do it.)
print(tokens, { indent: ' ', pruneComments: true })
// Print to multiple lines with indentation enabled and JSON5 object keys.
print(tokens, { indent: '\t', stripObjectKeys: true })
// Print to multiple lines with indentation enabled, unify JSON5 formatting.
print(tokens, {
indent: ' ',
enforceDoubleQuotes: true,
trimTrailingCommas: true
})
The method
tokenize has the same prototype as the method
parse, but returns an array of tokens instead of the JSON object.
const { tokenize } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint')
const tokens = tokenize('{"flag":true /* default */}', {
ignoreComments: true,
rawTokens: true
}))
// Returns the following array:
// [
// { type: 'symbol', raw: '{', value: '{' },
// { type: 'literal', raw: '"flag"', value: 'flag' },
// { type: 'symbol', raw: ':', value: ':' },
// { type: 'literal', raw: 'true', value: true },
// { type: 'whitespace', raw: ' ' },
// { type: 'comment', raw: '/* default */' },
// { type: 'symbol', raw: '}', value: '}' }
// ]
The
tokenize method accepts options in the second optional parameter. See the
parse method above for the shared options. There are several additional options supported for the tokenization:
|Option
|Description
rawTokens
|adds a
raw property with the original string from the JSON input
tokenLocations
|adds a
location property with start, end and length of the original string from the JSON input
tokenPaths
|adds a
path property with an array of keys and array indexes "on the way to" the token's value
If you want to retain comments or whitespace for pretty-printing, for example, set
rawTokens to true. (The
This is a part of an output from the parser benchmark, when parsing a 4.2 KB formatted string (package.json) with Node.js 12.14.0:
jsonlint using native JSON.parse x 97,109 ops/sec ±0.81% (93 runs sampled)
jsonlint using hand-coded parser x 7,256 ops/sec ±0.54% (90 runs sampled)
jsonlint using tokenising parser x 6,387 ops/sec ±0.44% (88 runs sampled)
A custom JSON parser is a lot slower than the built-in one. However, it is more important to have a clear error reporting than the highest speed in scenarios like parsing configuration files. (For better error-reporting, the speed can be preserved by using the native parser initially and re-parsing with another parser only in case of failure.) Features like comments or JSON5 are also helpful in configuration files. Tokens preserve the complete input and can be used for pretty-printing without losing the comments.
If parsing fails, a
SyntaxError will be thrown with the following properties:
|Property
|Description
message
|the full multi-line error message
reason
|one-line explanation of the error
excerpt
|part of the input string around the error
pointer
|"--^" pointing to the error in
excerpt
location
|object pointing to the error location
The
location object contains properties
line,
column and
offset.
The following code logs twice the following message:
Parse error on line 1, column 14:
{"creative": ?}
-------------^
Unexpected token "?"
const { parse } = require('@prantlf/jsonlint')
try {
parse('{"creative": ?}')
} catch (error) {
const { message, reason, excerpt, pointer, location } = error
const { column, line, offset } = location.start
// Logs the complete error message:
console.log(message)
// Logs the same text as included in the `message` property:
console.log(`Parse error on line ${line}, ${column} column:
${excerpt}
${pointer}
${reason}`)
}
Copyright (C) 2012-2019 Zachary Carter, Ferdinand Prantl
Licensed under the MIT License.