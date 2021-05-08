Union Types

A Typescript library for creating discriminating union types. Requires Typescript 3.5 or higher.

Typescript Handbook on discriminating union types

Example

import { impl, matchExhaustive, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types" type Shape = | Variant< "Circle" , { radius: number }> | Variant< "Square" , { sideLength: number }> const { Circle, Square } = impl<Shape>() function getArea ( shape: Shape ) { return matchExhaustive(shape, { Circle: ( { radius } ) => Math .PI * radius ** 2 , Square: ( { sideLength } ) => sideLength ** 2 , }) } const circle = Circle({ radius: 5 }) const area = getArea(circle)

Installation

$ npm install @practical-fp/union-types

Usage

Defining a discriminating union type

import { Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types" type Shape = | Variant< "Circle" , { radius: number }> | Variant< "Square" , { sideLength: number }>

This is equivalent to the following type:

type Shape = | { tag: "Circle" , value: { radius: number } } | { tag: "Square" , value: { sideLength: number } }

Creating an implementation

import { impl } from "@practical-fp/union-types" const { Circle, Square } = impl<Shape>()

impl<>() can only be used if your environment has full support for Proxies. Alternatively, use the constructor<>() function.

import { constructor } from "@practical-fp/union-types" const Circle = constructor <Shape, "Circle">( "Circle" ) const Square = constructor <Shape, "Square">( "Square" )

Circle and Square can then be used to wrap values as a Shape .

const circle: Shape = Circle({ radius: 5 }) const square: Shape = Square({ sideLength: 3 })

Circle.is and Square.is can be used to check if a shape is a circle or a square. They also act as a type guard.

const shapes: Shape[] = [circle, square] const sideLengths = shapes.filter(Square.is).map( square => square.value.sideLength)

You can also create custom implementations using the tag() and predicate() helper functions.

import { predicate, tag } from "@practical-fp/union-types" const Circle = ( radius: number ) => tag( "Circle" , { radius }) const isCircle = predicate( "Circle" ) const Square = ( sideLength: number ) => tag( "Square" , { sideLength }) const isSquare = predicate( "Square" )

Matching against a union

import { matchExhaustive } from "@practical-fp/union-types" function getArea ( shape: Shape ) { return matchExhaustive(shape, { Circle: ( { radius } ) => Math .PI * radius ** 2 , Square: ( { sideLength } ) => sideLength ** 2 , }) }

matchExhaustive() is exhaustive, i.e., you need to match against every variant of the union. Cases can be omitted when using a wildcard case with matchWildcard() .

import { matchWildcard, WILDCARD } from "@practical-fp/union-types" function getDiameter ( shape: Shape ) { return matchWildcard(shape, { Circle: ( { radius } ) => radius * 2 , [WILDCARD]: () => undefined , }) }

switch -statements can also be used to match against a union.

import { assertNever } from "@practical-fp/union-types" function getArea ( shape: Shape ) { switch (shape.tag) { case "Circle" : return Math .PI * shape.value.radius ** 2 case "Square" : return shape.value.sideLength ** 2 default : assertNever(shape) } }

Generics

impl<>() and constructor<>() also support generic union types.

In case the variant type uses unconstrained generics, unknown needs to be passed as its type arguments.

import { impl, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types" type Result<T, E> = | Variant< "Ok" , T> | Variant< "Err" , E> const { Ok, Err } = impl<Result<unknown, unknown>>()

In case the variant type uses constrained generics, the constraint type needs to be passed as its type arguments.

import { impl, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types" type Result<T extends object, E> = | Variant< "Ok" , T> | Variant< "Err" , E> const { Ok, Err } = impl<Result<object, unknown>>()

strictImpl<>() and strictConstructor<>()

impl<>() and constructor<>() generate generic constructor functions. This may not always be desirable.

import { impl } from "@practical-fp/union-types" const { Circle } = impl<Shape>() const circle = Circle({ radius: 5 , color: "red" , })

Since Circle is generic, it's perfectly fine to pass extra properties other than radius .

To prevent that, we can use strictImpl<>() or strictConstructor<>() to create a strict implementation which is not generic.