openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@practical-fp/union-types

by practical-fp
1.5.1 (see all)

A Typescript library for creating discriminating union types.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

748

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Union Types

NPM version badge Bundle size badge Dependency count badge Tree shaking support badge License badge

A Typescript library for creating discriminating union types. Requires Typescript 3.5 or higher.

Typescript Handbook on discriminating union types

Example

import { impl, matchExhaustive, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

type Shape =
    | Variant<"Circle", { radius: number }>
    | Variant<"Square", { sideLength: number }>

const { Circle, Square } = impl<Shape>()

function getArea(shape: Shape) {
    return matchExhaustive(shape, {
        Circle: ({ radius }) => Math.PI * radius ** 2,
        Square: ({ sideLength }) => sideLength ** 2,
    })
}

const circle = Circle({ radius: 5 })
const area = getArea(circle)

Installation

$ npm install @practical-fp/union-types

Usage

Defining a discriminating union type

import { Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

type Shape =
    | Variant<"Circle", { radius: number }>
    | Variant<"Square", { sideLength: number }>

This is equivalent to the following type:

type Shape =
    | { tag: "Circle", value: { radius: number } }
    | { tag: "Square", value: { sideLength: number } }

Creating an implementation

import { impl } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

const { Circle, Square } = impl<Shape>()

impl<>() can only be used if your environment has full support for Proxies. Alternatively, use the constructor<>() function.

import { constructor } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

const Circle = constructor<Shape, "Circle">("Circle")
const Square = constructor<Shape, "Square">("Square")

Circle and Square can then be used to wrap values as a Shape.

const circle: Shape = Circle({ radius: 5 })
const square: Shape = Square({ sideLength: 3 })

Circle.is and Square.is can be used to check if a shape is a circle or a square. They also act as a type guard.

const shapes: Shape[] = [circle, square]
const sideLengths = shapes.filter(Square.is).map(square => square.value.sideLength)

You can also create custom implementations using the tag() and predicate() helper functions.

import { predicate, tag } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

const Circle = (radius: number) => tag("Circle", { radius })
const isCircle = predicate("Circle")

const Square = (sideLength: number) => tag("Square", { sideLength })
const isSquare = predicate("Square")

Matching against a union

import { matchExhaustive } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

function getArea(shape: Shape) {
    return matchExhaustive(shape, {
        Circle: ({ radius }) => Math.PI * radius ** 2,
        Square: ({ sideLength }) => sideLength ** 2,
    })
}

matchExhaustive() is exhaustive, i.e., you need to match against every variant of the union. Cases can be omitted when using a wildcard case with matchWildcard().

import { matchWildcard, WILDCARD } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

function getDiameter(shape: Shape) {
    return matchWildcard(shape, {
        Circle: ({ radius }) => radius * 2,
        [WILDCARD]: () => undefined,
    })
}

switch-statements can also be used to match against a union.

import { assertNever } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

function getArea(shape: Shape) {
    switch (shape.tag) {
        case "Circle":
            return Math.PI * shape.value.radius ** 2
        case "Square":
            return shape.value.sideLength ** 2
        default:
            // exhaustiveness check
            // compile-time error if a case is missing
            assertNever(shape)  
    }
}

Generics

impl<>() and constructor<>() also support generic union types.

In case the variant type uses unconstrained generics, unknown needs to be passed as its type arguments.

import { impl, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

type Result<T, E> =
    | Variant<"Ok", T>
    | Variant<"Err", E>

const { Ok, Err } = impl<Result<unknown, unknown>>()

In case the variant type uses constrained generics, the constraint type needs to be passed as its type arguments.

import { impl, Variant } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

type Result<T extends object, E> =
    | Variant<"Ok", T>
    | Variant<"Err", E>

const { Ok, Err } = impl<Result<object, unknown>>()

strictImpl<>() and strictConstructor<>()

impl<>() and constructor<>() generate generic constructor functions. This may not always be desirable.

import { impl } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

const { Circle } = impl<Shape>()
const circle = Circle({
    radius: 5,
    color: "red",
})

Since Circle is generic, it's perfectly fine to pass extra properties other than radius.

To prevent that, we can use strictImpl<>() or strictConstructor<>() to create a strict implementation which is not generic.

import { strictImpl } from "@practical-fp/union-types"

const { Circle } = strictImpl<Shape>()
const circle = Circle({
    radius: 5,
    color: "red",  // compile error
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial