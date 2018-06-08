A Node.js BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) central module.
Note: macOS / Mac OS X, Linux, FreeBSD and Windows are currently the only supported OSes. Other platforms may be developed later on.
libbluetooth-dev
sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev
Make sure
node is on your path, if it's not, some options:
nodejs to
node:
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
sudo yum install bluez bluez-libs bluez-libs-devel
See Configure Intel Edison for Bluetooth LE (Smart) Development
Make sure you have GNU Make:
sudo pkg install gmake
Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into
/usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd (
sudo service devd restart).
Unload
ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:
sudo kldunload ng_ubt
Make sure you have read and write permissions on the
/dev/usb/* device that corresponds to your Bluetooth adapter.
node-gyp requirements for Windows
Install the required tools and configurations using Microsoft's windows-build-tools from an elevated PowerShell or cmd.exe (run as Administrator).
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
node-bluetooth-hci-socket prerequisites
See @don's set up guide on Bluetooth LE with Node.js and Noble on Windows
This limit is imposed upon by the Bluetooth adapter hardware as well as it's firmware.
|Platform
|OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
|6
|Linux/Windows - Adapter dependent
|5 (CSR based adapter)
Some BLE adapters cannot connect to a peripheral while they are scanning (examples below). You will get the following messages when trying to connect :
Sena UD-100 (Cambridge Silicon Radio, Ltd Bluetooth Dongle (HCI mode)) :
Error: Command disallowed
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 (Intel Corporation Wireless 7260 (rev 73)) :
Error: Connection Rejected due to Limited Resources (0xd)
You need to stop scanning before trying to connect in order to solve this issue.
npm install noble
var noble = require('noble');
noble.startScanning(); // any service UUID, no duplicates
noble.startScanning([], true); // any service UUID, allow duplicates
var serviceUUIDs = ["<service UUID 1>", ...]; // default: [] => all
var allowDuplicates = <false|true>; // default: false
noble.startScanning(serviceUUIDs, allowDuplicates[, callback(error)]); // particular UUID's
NOTE:
noble.state must be
poweredOn before scanning is started.
noble.on('stateChange', callback(state)); can be used register for state change events.
noble.stopScanning();
peripheral.connect([callback(error)]);
peripheral.disconnect([callback(error)]);
peripheral.updateRssi([callback(error, rssi)]);
peripheral.discoverServices(); // any service UUID
var serviceUUIDs = ["<service UUID 1>", ...];
peripheral.discoverServices(serviceUUIDs[, callback(error, services)]); // particular UUID's
peripheral.discoverAllServicesAndCharacteristics([callback(error, services, characteristics)]);
var serviceUUIDs = ["<service UUID 1>", ...];
var characteristicUUIDs = ["<characteristic UUID 1>", ...];
peripheral.discoverSomeServicesAndCharacteristics(serviceUUIDs, characteristicUUIDs, [callback(error, services, characteristics));
service.discoverIncludedServices(); // any service UUID
var serviceUUIDs = ["<service UUID 1>", ...];
service.discoverIncludedServices(serviceUUIDs[, callback(error, includedServiceUuids)]); // particular UUID's
service.discoverCharacteristics() // any characteristic UUID
var characteristicUUIDs = ["<characteristic UUID 1>", ...];
service.discoverCharacteristics(characteristicUUIDs[, callback(error, characteristics)]); // particular UUID's
characteristic.read([callback(error, data)]);
characteristic.write(data, withoutResponse[, callback(error)]); // data is a buffer, withoutResponse is true|false
withoutResponse:
false: send a write request, used with "write" characteristic property
true: send a write command, used with "write without response" characteristic property
characteristic.broadcast(broadcast[, callback(error)]); // broadcast is true|false
characteristic.subscribe([callback(error)]);
'data' events when peripheral sends an notification or indication
characteristic.unsubscribe([callback(error)]);
characteristic.discoverDescriptors([callback(error, descriptors)]);
descriptor.readValue([callback(error, data)]);
descriptor.writeValue(data[, callback(error)]); // data is a buffer
peripheral.readHandle(handle, callback(error, data));
peripheral.writeHandle(handle, data, withoutResponse, callback(error));
See Node.js EventEmitter docs for more info. on API's.
state = <"unknown" | "resetting" | "unsupported" | "unauthorized" | "poweredOff" | "poweredOn">
noble.on('stateChange', callback(state));
noble.on('scanStart', callback);
The event is emitted when scanning is started or if another application enables scanning or changes scanning settings.
noble.on('scanStop', callback);
The event is emitted when scanning is stopped or if another application stops scanning.
peripheral = {
id: "<id>",
address: "<BT address">, // Bluetooth Address of device, or 'unknown' if not known
addressType: "<BT address type>", // Bluetooth Address type (public, random), or 'unknown' if not known
connectable: <connectable>, // true or false, or undefined if not known
advertisement: {
localName: "<name>",
txPowerLevel: <int>,
serviceUuids: ["<service UUID>", ...],
serviceSolicitationUuid: ["<service solicitation UUID>", ...],
manufacturerData: <Buffer>,
serviceData: [
{
uuid: "<service UUID>"
data: <Buffer>
},
...
]
},
rssi: <rssi>
};
noble.on('discover', callback(peripheral));
Note: on OS X the address will be set to 'unknown' if the device has not been connected previously.
noble.on('warning', callback(message));
peripheral.once('connect', callback);
peripheral.once('disconnect', callback);
peripheral.once('rssiUpdate', callback(rssi));
peripheral.once('servicesDiscover', callback(services));
service.once('includedServicesDiscover', callback(includedServiceUuids));
characteristic = {
uuid: "<uuid>",
// properties: 'broadcast', 'read', 'writeWithoutResponse', 'write', 'notify', 'indicate', 'authenticatedSignedWrites', 'extendedProperties'
properties: [...]
};
service.once('characteristicsDiscover', callback(characteristics));
Emitted when characteristic read has completed, result of
characteristic.read(...) or characteristic value has been updated by peripheral via notification or indication - after having been enabled with
notify(true[, callback(error)]).
characteristic.on('data', callback(data, isNotification));
characteristic.once('read', callback(data, isNotification)); // legacy
Note:
isNotification event parameter value MAY be
undefined depending on platform support. The parameter is deprecated after version 1.8.1, and not supported when on macOS High Sierra and later.
Emitted when characteristic write has completed, result of
characteristic.write(...).
characteristic.once('write', withoutResponse, callback());
Emitted when characteristic broadcast state changes, result of
characteristic.broadcast(...).
characteristic.once('broadcast', callback(state));
Emitted when characteristic notification state changes, result of
characteristic.notify(...).
characteristic.once('notify', callback(state));
descriptor = {
uuid: '<uuid>'
};
characteristic.once('descriptorsDiscover', callback(descriptors));
descriptor.once('valueRead', data);
descriptor.once('valueWrite');
Run the following command:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
This grants the
node binary
cap_net_raw privileges, so it can start/stop BLE advertising.
Note: The above command requires
setcap to be installed, it can be installed using the following:
sudo apt-get install libcap2-bin
su -c \'yum install libcap2-bin\'
hci0 is used by default to override set the
NOBLE_HCI_DEVICE_ID environment variable to the interface number.
Example, specify
hci1:
sudo NOBLE_HCI_DEVICE_ID=1 node <your file>.js
By default noble waits for both the advertisement data and scan response data for each Bluetooth address. If your device does not use scan response the following environment variable can be used to bypass it.
sudo NOBLE_REPORT_ALL_HCI_EVENTS=1 node <your file>.js
By default noble will respond with an error whenever a GATT request message is received. If your intention is to use bleno in tandem with noble, the following environment variable can be used to bypass this functionality. Note: this requires a Bluetooth 4.1 adapter.
sudo NOBLE_MULTI_ROLE=1 node <your file>.js
By default, noble will select bindings to communicate with Bluetooth devices depending on your platform. If you prefer to specify what bindings noble should use:
var noble = require('noble/with-bindings')(require('./my-custom-bindings'));
