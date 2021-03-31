Lazily load your images!

🚛 Get it!

npm i -S @ power - elements / lazy - image

📦 Load it!

< script async type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/@power-elements/lazy-image/lazy-image.js" > </ script > < script async type = "module" src = "/node_modules/@power-elements/lazy-image/lazy-image.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" > </ script >

💪 Use it!

< lazy-image src = "image.jpg" alt = "Lazy Image" > < svg slot = "placeholder" > < use xlink:href = "#placeholder-svg" > </ use > </ svg > </ lazy-image >

The optional placeholder could be any element. Inline SVG , Pure CSS graphics, or an <img src="data:foo"/> would work best.

💄 Style it!

You should give your <lazy-image> elements some specific dimensions, since it absolutely positions its shadow children. In most cases, you should set the wrapping element as well as the --lazy-image- custom properties to the known display dimensions of your image.

< style > html { --lazy-image-width : 640px ; --lazy-image-height : 480px ; } lazy-image { width : var (--lazy-image-width); height : var (--lazy-image-height); } </ style > < lazy-image src = "https://fillmurray.com/640/480" > </ lazy-image >

<lazy-image> exposes a set of custom properties for your customizing delight:

Property Purpose Default --lazy-image-width Width of the internal image and placeholder elements 100% --lazy-image-height Height of the internal image and placeholder elements 100% --lazy-image-fit object-fit property of the internal image and placeholder elements contain --lazy-image-fade-duration Duration of the fade in from the placeholder to the image. Set to 0 to disable fading. 0.3s --lazy-image-fade-easing ease property of the opacity transition for the image and placeholder ease

Browser support