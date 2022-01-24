Hedwig - Posten and Bring Design System.

npm install npm run dev

Documentation

Hedwig documentation

Disclaimers

We will not support changes and updates on older major releases of Hedwig. Users of the Hedwig repo are responsible for

Staying up to date on changes made - in code and guidelines.

Following the guidelines, which also include best practices and correct brand implementation.

Contributing

This repo is public, so please consider this when contributing

Found a bug?

Create a new issue.

If you want to fix this issue yourself, do so and then follow the development giuidelines below.

Need to change or add something new?

First of all: let the community know on the internal #hedwig slack channel what you need and how you plan to solve it. There might be other teams that also would benefit from your solution. Either way there will probably be one of two outcomes:

1: Adding something new

If you are adding new functionality to Hediwg please follow the below development giuidelines below.

2: Just do it locally

If the thing you're changing or adding is specific to your project, and not all sites using Hedwig, use a separate css file to add or override functionality using your own classes and components.

Development guidelines

It is recommended to always develop the components within the documentation. The docs will live reload.

All components should do one thing, and do that thing well.

All CSS should be written to adhere to the BEM methology.

All JS should be classless and use data-attributes to attach functionality.

to attach functionality. New functionality should be reviewed by at least one other person before going into Hedwig.

To add a new feature:

Create a new feature branch ( git checkout -b branchname )

) Develop the new feature (Template css and js files can be found in the /templates folder)

folder) Document and test the new feature

Create a pull request and ask for a review

To modify an existing feature follow the same process, but also remember the versioning system. If there is a breaking change, or if this might impact existing sites using hedwig, update the version number. See below for details.

Running Hedwig locally

clone this repo npm install # to install dependencies npm run dev # start local development server

Open http://localhost:3000 🚀

Tip: In order to test changes on a locally running application which uses hedwig, replace the dependencies with the following dev server URLs (after running hedwig locally):

http : http :

Staging

The staging environment is setup in Heroku as a separate app. All the assets are copied to docs folder and referred from there in this branch.

Pushing a new change will automatically deploy the app in Heroku.

setup_staging task need to be run whenever the staging branch is reset. It copies the scripts/Procfile to the root folder. Commit and push the file in staging branch only.

master branch shouldn't have a Procfile.

Versioning

Hedwig uses semantic versioning to make sure once a site starts using it, the CSS file won't suddenly change and break the site. The version number is located in package.json , and will be appended to the .css and .js files. Example - bring-1.0.3.css .

When a breaking change is added, a new major version is required.

Hosting

Production CSS, JavaScript and assets are served through a CDN using jsDelivr.

Icons

Functional icons

We use FontAwesome for functional icons. Not all FontAweseome icons are available in Hedwig You will find available icons here. If you need to use an icon from FontAwesome that is not allready added in Hedwig you need to add it and open a pull request.

Font Awesome Icons works like this

You need to add an environment variable with your authToken from Font Awesome. For Posten and Bring developers, contact Hedwig contributors. Otherwise, you can get a licence.

Use functional icons like described in the docs

To add the authToken to your environment, in ~/.bashrc add the following line:

export NPM_TOKEN=[authToken]

The token needs to be replaced by a real token.

Service icons

Hedwig use SVG sprite for special icons and logos. These icons must only be used in conjunction with its service or service name.

SVG Sprite Icons works like this:

Place icons in the assets/icons/ folder

folder Run npm run svg to generate SVG sprite. npm run build or npm run dev will both also produce the SVG sprite

We use inline SVG's for icons.

Linting

Linting our project is import to keep a holistic code base. It is recommended to use a linting plugin for your editor while developing.

JavaScript uses ESLint with the Airbnb config.

CSS uses Stylelint with the standard config.

Build scripts

The /scripts folder contains a set of custom scripts that helps compile the docs.

List of npm scripts:

dev : Starts the watcher and starts the node server (in development mode)

FAQ

Q: I have a question! Who do i ask? A: Use the Hedwig slack channel!

Maintainers

The Hedwig Team is resposible for maintaining the Hedwig repo. Contact us with any questions or feedback either in the #hedwig Slack channel or hedwig@posten.no

Dependencies

development helpers:

PostCSS, cssnano, postcss-cli, postcss-cssnext, postcss-extend - for transpiling CSS

sanitize.css to make CSS sane (a lightweight version of Normalize)

stylelint, stylelint-config-standard - for litning CSS

RollUp, rollup-plugin-babel, rollup-plugin-commonjs, rollup-plugin-multi-entry, rollup-plugin-node-resolve, rollup-watch - for transpiling JavaScript

Babel, babel-preset-es2015, babel-cli, babel-jest - to use ES6 syntax

Jest - for JavaScript unit testing

Lodash - for JavaScript utility functions (rest is vanilla JavaScript)

eslint, eslint-plugin-import, eslint-config-airbnb, eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y - for linting JavaScript

express, live-reload, node-watch - for developemnt

s3, aws-sdk, dotenv - for deployment

concurrently - to run multiple scripts

Catalog - for documentation

svgo, svg2sprite - for SVG's

included in bundle:

Zenscroll - Tiny smooth-scroll helper

⚖️ Licenses