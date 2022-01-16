Collection of reusable scripts used by AdonisJS core team
This module exports a collection of re-usable utilties to avoid re-writing the same code in every other package. We also include a handful of Lodash utilities, which are used across the AdonisJS packages eco-system.
// After version 3.0 import { MessageBuilder, base64, compose, fsReadAll, interpolate, requireAll, resolveDir, resolveFrom, safeEqual } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
### randomString
The `randomString` is now part of the `string` helpers.
```ts
// Earlier
import { randomString } from '@poppinss/utils'
randomString(32)
// After version 3.0
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.generateRandom(32)
The following lodash functions have been removed with new alternatives.
snakeCase
camelCase
startCase
// Earlier
import { lodash } from '@poppinss/utils'
lodash.snakeCase()
lodash.camelCase()
lodash.startCase()
// After version 3.0
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.snakeCase()
string.camelCase()
string.titleCase()
Install the package from npm registry as follows:
npm i @poppinss/utils
# yarn
yarn add @poppinss/utils
and then use it as follows:
import { requireAll } from '@poppinss/utils'
requireAll(__dirname)
A custom exception class that extends the
Error class to add support for defining
status and
error codes.
import { Exception } from '@poppinss/utils'
throw new Exception('Something went wrong', 500, 'E_RUNTIME_EXCEPTION')
throw new Exception('Route not found', 404, 'E_ROUTE_NOT_FOUND')
Utility to require script files wihtout worrying about
CommonJs and
ESM exports. This is how it works.
module.exports.
export default.
export default.
foo.js
module.exports = {
greeting: 'Hello world',
}
foo.default.js
export default {
greeting: 'Hello world',
}
foo.esm.js
export const greeting = {
greeting: 'hello world',
}
import { esmRequire } from '@poppinss/utils'
esmRequire('./foo.js') // { greeting: 'hello world' }
esmRequire('./foo.default.js') // { greeting: 'hello world' }
esmRequire('./foo.esm.js') // { greeting: { greeting: 'hello world' } }
The
esmResolver method works similar to
esmRequire. However, instead of requiring the file, it accepts the object and returns the exported as per the same logic defined above.
import { esmRequire } from '@poppinss/utils'
esmResolver({ greeting: 'hello world' }) // { greeting: 'hello world' }
esmResolver({
default: { greeting: 'hello world' },
__esModule: true,
}) // { greeting: 'hello world' }
esmResolver({
greeting: { greeting: 'hello world' },
__esModule: true,
}) // { greeting: { greeting: 'hello world' } }
Lodash itself is a bulky library and most of the times, we don't need all the functions from it.
Also, all of the lodash functions are published as individual modules on npm. However, most of those individual packages are outdated and using them is not an option.
Instead, we decided to pick some individual utilities that we need inside AdonisJS ecosystem and export them from the lodash package, as each function is exposed in its own separate file.
import { lodash } from '@poppinss/utils'
lodash.get({ name: 'virk' }, 'name') // virk
Following is the list of exported helpers.
Similar to
JSON.stringify, but also handles Circular references by removing them.
import { safeStringify } from '@poppinss/utils'
const o = { b: 1, a: 0 }
o.o = o
console.log(safeStringify(o))
// { "b":1,"a":0 }
console.log(JSON.stringify(o))
// TypeError: Converting circular structure to JSON
Similar to
JSON.parse, but protects against Prototype Poisoning
import { safeParse } from '@poppinss/utils'
const input = '{ "user": { "__proto__": { "isAdmin": true } } }'
JSON.parse(input)
// { user: { __proto__: { isAdmin: true } } }
safeParse(input)
// { user: {} }
Explicitly define static properties on a class by checking for
hasOwnProperty. In case of inheritance, the properties from the parent class are cloned vs following the prototypal inheritance.
We use/need this copy from parent class behavior a lot in AdonisJS. Here's an example of Lucid models
You create an application wide base model
class AppModel extends BaseModel {
@column.datetime()
public createdAt: DateTime
}
AdonisJS will create the
$columnDefinitions property on the
AppModel class, that holds all the columns
AppModel.$columnDefinitions // { createdAt: { columName: created_at } }
Now, lets create another model inheriting the
AppModel
class User extends AppModel {
@column()
public id: number
}
As per the Javascript prototypal inheritance. The
User model will not contain the columns from the
AppModel, because we just re-defined the
$columnDefinitions property. However, we don't want this behavior and instead want to copy the columns from the
AppModel and then add new columns to it.
Voila! Use the
defineStaticProperty helper from this class.
class LucidBaseModel {
static boot() {
defineStaticProperty(this, LucidBaseModel, {
propertyName: '$columnDefinitions',
defaultValue: {},
strategy: 'inherit',
})
}
}
The
defineStaticProperty takes a total of three arguments.
this.
propertyName,
defaultValue (in case, there is nothing to copy), and the
strategy.
inherit strategy will copy the properties from the base class.
define strategy will always use the
defaultValue to define the property on the class. In other words, there is no copy behavior, but prototypal inheritance chain is also breaked by explicitly re-defining the property.
Flatten an object/array. The method wraps the flattie package.
import { flatten } from '@poppinss/utils'
flatten({
a: 'hi',
b: {
a: null,
b: ['foo', '', null, 'bar'],
d: 'hello',
e: {
a: 'yo',
b: undefined,
c: 'sup',
d: 0,
f: [
{ foo: 123, bar: 123 },
{ foo: 465, bar: 456 },
]
}
},
c: 'world'
});
// {
// 'a': 'hi',
// 'b.b.0': 'foo',
// 'b.b.1': '',
// 'b.b.3': 'bar',
// 'b.d': 'hello',
// 'b.e.a': 'yo',
// 'b.e.c': 'sup',
// 'b.e.d': 0,
// 'b.e.f.0.foo': 123,
// 'b.e.f.0.bar': 123,
// 'b.e.f.1.foo': 465,
// 'b.e.f.1.bar': 456,
// 'c': 'world'
// }
The helpers module is also available in AdonisJS applications as follows:
import { fsReadAll, string, types } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Helpers'
The
@poppinss/utils exposes this module as follows
import { fsReadAll, string, types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
A utility to recursively read all script files for a given directory. This method is equivalent to
readdir + recursive + filter (.js, .json, .ts).
import { fsReadAll } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
const files = fsReadAll(__dirname) // array of strings
You can also define your custom filter function. The filter function must return
true for files to be included.
const files = fsReadAll(__dirname, (file) => {
return file.endsWith('.foo.js')
})
Same as
fsReadAll, but instead require the files. Helpful when you want to load all the config files inside a directory on app boot.
import { requireAll } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
const config = requireAll(join(__dirname, 'config'))
{
file1: {}, // exported object
file2: {} // exported object
}
The method also accepts the following options
requireAll(join(__dirname, 'config'), recursive, optional, filter)
recursive Load all files recursively. Defaults to true.
optional Do not raise exception when the root directory is missing. Defaults to false.
filter Cherry pick files to require. By default, all JavaScript, TypeScript and JSON files are required.
Works similar to
require.resolve, however it handles the absolute paths properly.
import { resolveFrom } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
resolveFrom(__dirname, 'npm-package') // returns path to package "main" file
resolveFrom(__dirname, './foo.js') // returns path to `foo.js` (if exists)
resolveFrom(__dirname, join(__dirname, './foo.js')) // returns path to `foo.js` (if exists)
The
require.resolve or
resolveFrom method can only resolve paths to a given file and not the directory. For example: If you pass path to a directory, then it will search for
index.js inside it and in case of a package, it will be search for
main entry point.
On the other hand, the
resolveDir method can also resolve path to directories using following resolution.
./ or
.\ are resolved using
path.join.
node_modules are resolved as follows: - Uses
require.resolve to resolve the
package.json file. - Then replace the
package-name with the absolute resolved package path.
import { resolveDir } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
resolveDir(__dirname, './database/migrations')
// __dirname + /database/migrations
resolveDir(__dirname, 'some-package/database/migrations')
// {path-to-package}/database/migrations
resolveDir(__dirname, '@some/package/database/migrations')
// {path-to-package}/database/migrations
A small utility function to interpolate values inside a string.
import { interpolate } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
interpolate('hello {{ username }}', {
username: 'virk',
})
interpolate('hello {{ users.0.username }}', {
users: [{ username: 'virk' }],
})
If value is missing, it will be replaced with an
'undefined' string.
Use the
\ to escape a mustache block from getting evaluated.
import { interpolate } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
interpolate('\\{{ username }} expression evaluates to {{ username }}', {
username: 'virk',
})
// Output: {{ username }} expression evaluates to virk
Following helpers for base64 encoding/decoding also exists.
import { base64 } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
base64.encode('hello world')
base64.encode(Buffer.from('hello world', 'binary'))
import { base64 } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
base64.decode(base64.encode('hello world'))
base64.decode(base64.encode(Buffer.from('hello world', 'binary')), 'binary')
Same as
encode, but safe for URLS and Filenames
Same as
decode, but decodes the
urlEncode output values
Compares two values by avoid timing attack. Accepts any input that can be passed to
Buffer.from
import { safeValue } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
if (safeValue('foo', 'foo')) {
}
Message builder provides a sane API for stringifying objects similar to
JSON.stringify but has a few advantages.
verify method will respect these values.
The message builder alone may seem useless, since anyone can decode the object and change its expiry or purpose. However, you can generate an hash of the stringified object and verify the tampering by validating the hash. This is what AdonisJS does for cookies.
import { MessageBuilder } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
const builder = new MessageBuilder()
const encoded = builder.build({ username: 'virk' }, '1 hour', 'login')
Now verify it
builder.verify(encoded) // returns null, no purpose defined
builder.verify(encoded, 'register') // returns null, purpose mismatch.
builder.verify(encoded, 'login') // return { username: 'virk' }
Javascript doesn't have a concept of inherting multiple classes together and neither does Typescript. However, the official documentation of Typescript does talks about the concept of mixins.
As per the Typescript docs, you can create and apply mixins as follows.
type Constructor = new (...args: any[]) => any
const UserWithEmail = <T extends Constructor>(superclass: T) => {
return class extends superclass {
public email: string
}
}
const UserWithPassword = <T extends Constructor>(superclass: T) => {
return class extends superclass {
public password: string
}
}
class BaseModel {}
class User extends UserWithPassword(UserWithEmail(BaseModel)) {}
Mixins are close to a perfect way of inherting multiple classes. I recommend reading this article for same.
However, the syntax of applying multiple mixins is kind of ugly, as you have to apply mixins over mixins, creating a nested hierarchy as shown below.
UserWithAttributes(UserWithAge(UserWithPassword(UserWithEmail(BaseModel))))
The
compose method is a small utility to improve the syntax a bit.
import { compose } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
class User extends compose(
BaseModel,
UserWithPassword,
UserWithEmail,
UserWithAge,
UserWithAttributes
) {}
Typescript has an open issue related to the constructor arguments of the mixin class or the base class.
Typescript expects all classes used in the mixin chain to have a constructor with only one argument of
...args: any[]. For example: The following code will work fine at runtime, but the typescript compiler complains about it.
class BaseModel {
constructor(name: string) {}
}
const UserWithEmail = <T extends typeof BaseModel>(superclass: T) => {
return class extends superclass {
// ERROR: A mixin class must have a constructor with a single rest parameter of type 'any[]'.ts(2545)
public email: string
}
}
class User extends compose(BaseModel, UserWithEmail) {}
You can work around this by overriding the constructor of the base class.
import { NormalizeConstructor, compose } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
const UserWithEmail = <T extends NormalizeConstructor<typeof BaseModel>>(superclass: T) => {
return class extends superclass {
public email: string
}
}
The
string module includes a bunch of helper methods to work with strings.
Convert a string to its
camelCase version.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.camelCase('hello-world') // helloWorld
Convert a string to its
snake_case version.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.snakeCase('helloWorld') // hello_world
Convert a string to its
dash-case version. Optionally, you can also capitalize the first letter of each segment.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.dashCase('helloWorld') // hello-world
string.dashCase('helloWorld', { capitalize: true }) // Hello-World
Convert a string to its
PascalCase version.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.pascalCase('helloWorld') // HelloWorld
Capitalize a string
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.capitalCase('helloWorld') // Hello World
Convert string to a sentence
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.sentenceCase('hello-world') // Hello world
Convert string to its
dot.case version.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.dotCase('hello-world') // hello.world
Remove all sorts of casing
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.noCase('hello-world') // hello world
string.noCase('hello_world') // hello world
string.noCase('helloWorld') // hello world
Convert a sentence to title case
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.titleCase('Here is a fox') // Here Is a fox
Pluralize a word.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.pluralize('box') // boxes
string.pluralize('i') // we
You can also define your own irregular rules using the
string.defineIrregularRule method.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.defineIrregularRule('auth', 'auth')
string.plural('auth') // auth
You can also define your own uncountable rules using the
string.defineUncountableRule method.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.defineUncountableRule('login')
string.plural('login') // home
Truncate a string after a given number of characters
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.truncate('This is a very long, maybe not that long title', 12) // This is a ve...
By default, the string is truncated exactly after the given characters. However, you can instruct the method to wait for the words to complete.
string.truncate('This is a very long, maybe not that long title', 12, {
completeWords: true,
}) // This is a very...
Also, it is possible to customize the suffix.
string.truncate('This is a very long, maybe not that long title', 12, {
completeWords: true,
suffix: ' <a href="/1"> Read more </a>',
}) // This is a very <a href="/1"> Read more </a>
The
excerpt method is same as the
truncate method. However, it strips the HTML from the string.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.excerpt('<p>This is a <strong>very long</strong>, maybe not that long title</p>', 12) // This is a very...
Condense whitespaces from a given string. The method removes the whitespace from the
left,
right and multiple whitespace in between the words.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.condenseWhitespace(' hello world ')
// hello world
Escape HTML from the string
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.escapeHTML('<p> foo © bar </p>')
// <p> foo © bar </p>
Additonally, you can also encode non-ascii symbols
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.escapeHTML('<p> foo © bar </p>', {
encodeSymbols: true,
})
// <p> foo © bar </p>
Encode symbols. Checkout he for available options
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.encodeSymbols('foo © bar')
// foo © bar
Join an array of words with a separator.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.toSentence(['route', 'middleware', 'controller']) // route, middleware, and controller
string.toSentence(['route', 'middleware']) // route and middleware
You can also customize
separator: The value between two words except the last one
pairSeparator: The value between the first and the last word. Used, only when there are two words
lastSeparator: The value between the second last and the last word. Used, only when there are more than two words
string.toSentence(['route', 'middleware', 'controller'], {
separator: '/ ',
lastSeparator: '/or ',
}) // route/ middleware/or controller
Convert bytes value to a human readable string. For options, recommend the bytes package.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.prettyBytes(1024) // 1KB
string.prettyBytes(1024, { unitSeparator: ' ' }) // 1 KB
Convert human readable string to bytes. This method is the opposite of the
prettyBytes method.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.toBytes('1KB') // 1024
Convert time in milliseconds to a human readable string
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.prettyMs(60000) // 1min
string.prettyMs(60000, { long: true }) // 1 minute
Convert human readable string to milliseconds. This method is the opposite of the
prettyMs method.
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.toMs('1min') // 60000
Ordinalize a string or a number value
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.ordinalize(1) // 1st
string.ordinalize(99) // 99th
Generate a cryptographically strong random string
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.generateRandom(32)
Find if a value is empty. Also checks for empty strings with all whitespace
import { string } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
string.isEmpty('') // true
string.isEmpty(' ') // true
The types module allows distinguishing between different Javascript datatypes. The
typeof returns the same type for many different values. For example:
typeof {} // object
typeof [] // object
typeof null // object
WHAT??? Yes, coz everything is an object in Javascript. To have better control, you can make use of the
types.lookup method.
Returns a more accurate type for a given value.
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.lookup({}) // object
types.lookup([]) // array
types.lookup(Object.create(null)) // object
types.lookup(null) // null
types.lookup(function () {}) // function
types.lookup(class Foo {}) // class
types.lookup(new Map()) // map
Find if the given value is null
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isNull(null)) // true
Find if the given value is a boolean
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isBoolean(true)) // true
Find if the given value is a buffer
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isBuffer(new Buffer())) // true
Find if the given value is a number
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isNumber(100)) // true
Find if the given value is a string
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isString('hello')) // true
Find if the given value is an arguments object
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
function foo() {
types.isArguments(arguments)) // true
}
Find if the given value is a plain object
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isObject({})) // true
Find if the given value is a date object
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isDate(new Date())) // true
Find if the given value is an array
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isArray([1, 2, 3])) // true
Find if the given value is an regular expression
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isRegexp(/[a-z]+/)) // true
Find if the given value is an instance of the error object
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
import { Exception } from '@poppinss/utils'
types.isError(new Error('foo'))) // true
types.isError(new Exception('foo'))) // true
Find if the given value is a function
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isFunction(function foo() {})) // true
Find if the given value is a class constructor. Uses regex to distinguish between a function and a class.
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
class User {}
types.isClass(User) // true
types.isFunction(User) // true
Find if the given value is an integer.
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isInteger(22.0) // true
types.isInteger(22) // true
types.isInteger(-1) // true
types.isInteger(-1.0) // true
types.isInteger(22.1) // false
types.isInteger(0.3) // false
types.isInteger(-0.3) // false
Find if the given value is an float number.
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isFloat(22.1) // true
types.isFloat(-22.1) // true
types.isFloat(0.3) // true
types.isFloat(-0.3) // true
types.isFloat(22.0) // false
types.isFloat(-22.0) // false
types.isFloat(-22) // false
Find if the given value has a decimal. The value can be a string or a number. The number values are casted to a string by calling the
toString() method on the value itself.
The string conversion is peformed to test the value against a regex. Since, there is no way to natively find a decimal value in Javascript.
import { types } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
types.isDecimal('22.10') // true
types.isDecimal(22.1) // true
types.isDecimal('-22.10') // true
types.isDecimal(-22.1) // true
types.isDecimal('.3') // true
types.isDecimal(0.3) // true
types.isDecimal('-.3') // true
types.isDecimal(-0.3) // true
types.isDecimal('22.00') // true
types.isDecimal(22.0) // false (gets converted to 22)
types.isDecimal('-22.00') // true
types.isDecimal(-22.0) // false (gets converted to -22)
types.isDecimal('22') // false
types.isDecimal(22) // false
types.isDecimal('0.0000000000001') // true
types.isDecimal(0.0000000000001) // false (gets converted to 1e-13)
A very simple class to conditionally builder an object. Quite often, I create a new object from an existing one and wants to avoid writing undefined values to it. For example
const obj = {
...(user.username ? { username: user.username } : {}),
...(user.id ? { id: user.id } : {}),
...(user.createdAt ? { createdAt: user.createdAt.toString() } : {}),
}
Not only the above code is harder to write. It is performance issues as well, since we are destructuring too many objects.
To address this use case, you can make use of the
ObjectBuilder class as follows
import { ObjectBuilder } from '@poppinss/utils/build/helpers'
const obj = new ObjectBuilder()
.add('username', user.username)
.add('id', user.id)
.add('createdAt', user.createdAt && user.createdAt.toString()).value // returns the underlying object
The
add method ignores the value if its
undefined. So it never gets added to the object at all. You can also ignore
null properties by passing a boolean flag to the constructor.
new ObjectBuilder(true) // ignore null as well