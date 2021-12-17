Implementation of the Manager pattern used by AdonisJS
Manager pattern is a way to ease the construction of objects of similar nature. To understand it better, we will follow an imaginary example through out this document.
Let's imagine we are creating a mailing library and it supports multiple drivers like: SMTP, Mailgun, PostMark and so on. Also, we want the users of our library to use each driver for multiple times using different configuration. For example:
Using the Mailgun driver with different accounts. Maybe one account for sending promotional emails and another account for sending transactional emails.
The simplest way to expose the drivers, is to export them directly and let the consumer construct instances of them. For example:
import { Mailgun } from 'my-mailer-library'
const promotional = new Mailgun(configForPromtional)
const transactional = new Mailgun(configForTransactional)
promotional.send()
transactional.send()
The above approach works perfect, but has few drawbacks
promotional and
transactional in this case.
What we really need is a Manager to manage and construct these objects in the most ergonomic way.
First step is to move the mappings to a configuration file. The config mimics the same behavior we were trying to achieve earlier (in the Basic example), but defines it declaratively this time.
const mailersConfig = {
default: 'transactional',
list: {
transactional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
},
promotional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
},
},
}
import { Manager } from '@poppinss/manager'
class MailManager implements Manager {
protected singleton = true
constructor(private config) {
super({})
}
}
The Base Manager class will do all the heavy lifting for you. However, you will have to define certain methods to resolve the values from the config file.
import { Manager } from '@poppinss/manager'
class MailManager implements Manager {
protected singleton = true
protected getDefaultMappingName() {
return this.config.default
}
protected getMappingConfig(mappingName: string) {
return this.config.list[mappingName]
}
protected getMappingDriver(mappingName: string) {
return this.config.list[mappingName].driver
}
constructor(private config) {
super({})
}
}
The final step is to write the code for constructing drivers. The Base Manager uses a convention for this. Anytime the consumer will ask for the
mailgun driver, it will invoke
createMailgun method. So the convention here is to prefix
create followed by the camelCase driver name.
import { Manager } from '@poppinss/manager'
class MailManager implements Manager {
// ... The existing code
public createMailgun(mappingName, config) {
return new Mailgun(config)
}
public createSmtp(mappingName, config) {
return new Smtp(config)
}
}
Once done, the consumer of the Mailer class just needs to define the mappings config and they are good to go.
const mailersConfig = {
default: 'transactional',
list: {
transactional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
},
promotional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
},
},
}
const mailer = new MailManager(mailersConfig)
mailer.use('transactional').send()
mailer.use('promotional').send()
mailer.use() as many times as they want, without worrying about creating too many un-used objects.
The Base Manager class comes with first class support for adding custom drivers from outside-in using the
extend method.
const mailer = new MailManager(mailersConfig)
mailer.extend('postmark', (manager, mappingName, config) => {
return new PostMark(config)
})
The
extend method receives a total of three arguments:
manager object is the reference to the
mailer object.
callback should return an instance of the Driver.
The Manager class can also leverage static Typescript types to have better intellisense support and also ensure that the drivers added using the
extend method adhere to a given interface.
Following is a dummy interface, we expect all drivers to adhere too
interface DriverContract {
send(): Promise<void>
}
import { Manager } from '@poppinss/manager'
import { DriverContract } from './Contracts'
class MailManager implements Manager<DriverContract> {}
The mappings config currently has
any type and hence, the
mailer.use method cannot infer correct return types.
In order to improve intellisense for the
use method. You will have to define a type for the mappings too.
type MailerMappings = {
transactional: Mailgun
promotional: Mailgun
}
type MailerConfig = {
default: keyof MailerMappings
list: {
[K in keyof MailerMappings]: any
}
}
const mailerConfig: MailerConfig = {
default: 'transactional',
list: {
transactional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
// ...
},
promotional: {
driver: 'mailgun',
// ...
},
},
}
Finally, pass the
MailerMappings to the Base Manager class
import { DriverContract, MailerMappings } from './Contracts'
class MailManager implements Manager<DriverContract, DriverContract, MailerMappings> {}
Once mailer mappings have been defined, the
use method will have proper return types.