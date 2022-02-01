openbase logo
@popperjs/core

by popperjs
2.11.0

A low-level toolkit to position floating elements while intelligently keeping them in view. Tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus, and more

Readme

Floating UI

> **Popper is now Floating UI! For Popper v2, visit [its dedicated branch.](https://github.com/floating-ui/popper-core/tree/v2.x)**

Rolling Versions

Website

Floating UI is a low-level library for positioning "floating" elements like tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus and more while intelligently keeping them in view.

Challenges arise when positioning floating elements as they get taken out of the normal layout flow of a document, leading to issues with clipping and overflow, which is where this library can help!

  • Tiny: 600-byte core with highly modular architecture for tree-shaking
  • Low-level: Granular control over positioning behavior
  • Pure: Predictable and side-effect free
  • Extensible: Powerful middleware system
  • Platform-agnostic: Runs on any JavaScript environment which provides measurement APIs, including the web and React Native

Installation

To use it on the web:

npm install @floating-ui/dom

yarn add @floating-ui/dom

Quick start

import {computePosition} from '@floating-ui/dom';

const referenceElement = document.querySelector('#button');
const floatingElement = document.querySelector('#tooltip');

function applyStyles({x = 0, y = 0, strategy = 'absolute'}) {
  Object.assign(floatingElement.style, {
    position: strategy,
    left: `${x}px`,
    top: `${y}px`,
  });
}

applyStyles();

computePosition(referenceElement, floatingElement, {
  placement: 'right',
}).then(applyStyles);

Visit the docs for detailed information.

Development and production builds

Floating UI is published with default, development, and production builds, using Node's support for export conditions.

  • "default": uses process.env.NODE_ENV, in which your bundler handles the env variable, dead code elimination, and minification
  • "production": minified with no debug logging
  • "development": unminified with debug logging

If you're using a bundler like webpack, Vite, or Parcel, this is handled for you automatically.

If this is not handled, you must opt into one of the builds in tools that support export conditions. This is done differently for each tool.

React

Components

Right now, Floating UI focuses on positioning floating elements, but a package that exposes higher-level primitives for building these elements more easily is in development.

Contributing

This project is a monorepo written in TypeScript using npm workspaces. The website is using Next.js SSG and Tailwind CSS for styling.

  • Fork and clone the repo
  • Install dependencies in root directory with npm install
  • Build initial package dist files with npm run build

Testing grounds

npm run dev in the root will launch the @floating-ui/dom development visual tests at http://localhost:1234. The playground uses React to write each test route, bundled by Parcel. When making changes to packages/core or packages/dom, Parcel will hot reload the app and display the changes.

Each route has screenshots taken of the page by Playwright to ensure all the functionalities work as expected; this is an easy, reliable and high-level way of testing the code.

Below the main container are UI controls to turn on certain state and options. Every single combination of state is tested visually via the snapshots to cover as much as possible.

Website

npm -w website run dev in the root will launch the website at localhost:3000.

License

MIT

Ricardo A. Vargas R.
3 months ago
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Not to fancy those days, but is a great solution if you only need a Tooltip library that allows you to add a Tooltip anywhere. Nowadays is too much easy to implement this kind of solution, so I found this kind of deprecated if we used it in a modern solution.

0
Akshay K Nair
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant

tooltips and popovers are really easy with this library. it calculate the position of an element to make it possible to position it near a given reference element.

0
Michael TaylorWhangarei, New Zealand7 Ratings0 Reviews
A senior web developer on Photoshop Web.
3 months ago
The Mogul Dev226 Ratings0 Reviews
Developer, Designer, Student.
3 months ago
benthomasknight50 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

