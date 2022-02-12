JavaScript library to easily onboard users to ethereum apps by enabling wallet selection, connection, wallet checks and real time state updates.
npm install bnc-onboard
import Onboard from 'bnc-onboard'
import Web3 from 'web3'
// set a variable to store instantiated web3
let web3
// head to blocknative.com to create a key
const BLOCKNATIVE_KEY = 'blocknative-api-key'
// the network id that your dapp runs on
const NETWORK_ID = 1
// initialize onboard
const onboard = Onboard({
dappId: BLOCKNATIVE_KEY,
networkId: NETWORK_ID,
subscriptions: {
wallet: wallet => {
// instantiate web3 when the user has selected a wallet
web3 = new Web3(wallet.provider)
console.log(`${wallet.name} connected!`)
}
}
})
// Prompt user to select a wallet
await onboard.walletSelect()
// Run wallet checks to make sure that user is ready to transact
await onboard.walletCheck()
For detailed documentation head to docs.blocknative.com