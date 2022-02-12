Onboard

JavaScript library to easily onboard users to ethereum apps by enabling wallet selection, connection, wallet checks and real time state updates.

Install

npm install bnc-onboard

Quick Start

import Onboard from 'bnc-onboard' import Web3 from 'web3' let web3 const BLOCKNATIVE_KEY = 'blocknative-api-key' const NETWORK_ID = 1 const onboard = Onboard({ dappId : BLOCKNATIVE_KEY, networkId : NETWORK_ID, subscriptions : { wallet : wallet => { web3 = new Web3(wallet.provider) console .log( ` ${wallet.name} connected!` ) } } }) await onboard.walletSelect() await onboard.walletCheck()

Documentation

For detailed documentation head to docs.blocknative.com