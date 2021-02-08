This project is inspired by Apollo-codegen. Currently apollo-codegen only generate TypeScripts for GraphQL Client. The shape of the generated type is based on the client's query strings.
This module aim to do the Server counterpart: from a Schema Definition, generate the types to make it type-safed when developing GraphQL server (mainly resolvers)
|graphql-schema-typescript
|graphql
|1.5
|^14.0.0
|1.4
|0.11~0.13
import { generateTypeScriptTypes } from 'graphql-schema-typescript';
generateTypeScriptTypes(schema, outputPath, options)
.then(() => {
console.log('DONE');
process.exit(0);
})
.catch(err =>{
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
});
You can then bootstrap this script on your dev server, or use something like ts-node to execute it directly
schema: your graphql schema
outputPath: where the types is generated
options: see GenerateTypescriptOptions
graphql-schema-typescript generate-ts --help for more details
The file generated will have some types that can make it type-safed when writing resolver:
any, but could be overwritten in your code
For example, if you schema is like this:
schema {
query: RootQuery
}
type RootQuery {
Users(input: UserFilter): [User!]!
# ... some more fields here
}
input UserFilter {
username: [String]
}
type User {
firstName: String!
# ... some more fields here
}
Then the tools will generate TypeScripts like this:
/**
* This interface define the shape of your resolver
* Note that this type is designed to be compatible with graphql-tools resolvers
* However, you can still use other generated interfaces to make your resolver type-safed
*/
export interface GQLResolver {
RootQuery?: GQLRootQueryTypeResolver;
User?: GQLUserTypeResolver;
}
export interface GQLRootQueryTypeResolver {
Users?: RootQueryToUsersResolver;
}
export interface RootQueryToUsersArgs {
Users?: GQLUserFilter;
}
export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = any, TResult = any> {
(parent: TParent, args: RootQueryToUsersArgs, context: any, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): TResult;
}
In this example, if you are not using graphql-tools,
you can still use
RootQueryToUsersResolver type to make your args type safed.
In version 1.2.2, a strategy for generating default TParent and TResult has been implemented
by setting
smartTParent and
smartTResult options to true.
If both options are set to true, the resolver will be generated as follow:
// smartTParent: true
// smartTResult: true
// TParent is undefined because it uses the value of 'rootValueType' in options
export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = undefined, TResult = Array<GQLUser> {
(parent: TParent, args: RootQueryToUsersArgs, context: any, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): TResult;
}
However, since
RootQueryToUsersResolver usually will be asynchronous operation,
the default TResult would not be too helpful, as developers would most likely overwrite it to
Promise<Array<GQLUser>>. Therefore, another option ,
asyncResult, was implemented. This option
basically allow resolver to return promises
// smartTParent: true
// smartTResult: true
// asyncResult: true
export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = undefined, TResult = Array<GQLUser> {
(parent: TParent, args: RootQueryToUsersArgs, context: any, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): Promise<TResult> | TResult; // the different is here
}
// in v1.12.11, asyncResult also accept string value 'always',
// which will make returns value of resolve functions to be `Promise<TResult>`,
// due to an issue with VSCode that not showing auto completion when returns is a mix of `T | Promise<T>` (see [#17](https://github.com/dangcuuson/graphql-schema-typescript/issues/17))
// smartTParent: true
// smartTResult: true
// asyncResult: 'always'
export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = undefined, TResult = Array<GQLUser> {
(parent: TParent, args: RootQueryToUsersArgs, context: any, info: GraphQLResolveInfo): Promise<TResult>; // the different is here