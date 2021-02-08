A GraphQL utility to generate Typescript from Schema Definition

This project is inspired by Apollo-codegen. Currently apollo-codegen only generate TypeScripts for GraphQL Client. The shape of the generated type is based on the client's query strings.

This module aim to do the Server counterpart: from a Schema Definition, generate the types to make it type-safed when developing GraphQL server (mainly resolvers)

Compatibility

graphql-schema-typescript graphql 1.5 ^14.0.0 1.4 0.11~0.13

Features

Generate Typescript from Schema Definition (1-1 mapping from GQL type to TypeScript)

Convert GraphQL description into JSDoc, include deprecated directive

Usage

import { generateTypeScriptTypes } from 'graphql-schema-typescript' ; generateTypeScriptTypes(schema, outputPath, options) .then( () => { console .log( 'DONE' ); process.exit( 0 ); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); process.exit( 1 ); });

You can then bootstrap this script on your dev server, or use something like ts-node to execute it directly

schema : your graphql schema

: your graphql schema outputPath : where the types is generated

: where the types is generated options : see GenerateTypescriptOptions

CLIs

You can also use CLIs to generate your TypeScript instead of writing code

Instead of providing a schema, you need to provide a folder that contains your type definitions, written in .gql or .graphql extensions

Use graphql-schema-typescript generate-ts --help for more details

Type Resolvers

The file generated will have some types that can make it type-safed when writing resolver:

Args type in your resolve function is now type-safed

Parent type and resolve result is default to any , but could be overwritten in your code

For example, if you schema is like this:

schema { query: RootQuery } type RootQuery { Users(input: UserFilter): [User!]! # ... some more fields here } input UserFilter { username: [String] } type User { firstName: String! # ... some more fields here }

Then the tools will generate TypeScripts like this:

export interface GQLResolver { RootQuery?: GQLRootQueryTypeResolver; User?: GQLUserTypeResolver; } export interface GQLRootQueryTypeResolver { Users?: RootQueryToUsersResolver; } export interface RootQueryToUsersArgs { Users?: GQLUserFilter; } export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = any, TResult = any> { (parent: TParent, args : RootQueryToUsersArgs, context : any, info : GraphQLResolveInfo): TResult; }

In this example, if you are not using graphql-tools, you can still use RootQueryToUsersResolver type to make your args type safed.

Default TParent & TResult

In version 1.2.2, a strategy for generating default TParent and TResult has been implemented by setting smartTParent and smartTResult options to true.

If both options are set to true, the resolver will be generated as follow:

export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = undefined , TResult = Array <GQLUser> { (parent: TParent, args : RootQueryToUsersArgs, context : any, info : GraphQLResolveInfo): TResult; }

However, since RootQueryToUsersResolver usually will be asynchronous operation, the default TResult would not be too helpful, as developers would most likely overwrite it to Promise<Array<GQLUser>> . Therefore, another option , asyncResult , was implemented. This option basically allow resolver to return promises

export interface RootQueryToUsersResolver<TParent = undefined , TResult = Array <GQLUser> { (parent: TParent, args : RootQueryToUsersArgs, context : any, info : GraphQLResolveInfo): Promise <TResult> | TResult; }