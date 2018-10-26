Syntax highlighting via Prism.
Place a
<prism-highlighter> in your document, preferably as a direct child of
<body>. It will listen for
syntax-highlight events on its parent element,
and annotate the code being provided via that event.
The
syntax-highlight event's detail is expected to have a
code property
containing the source to highlight. The event detail can optionally contain a
lang property, containing a string like
"html",
"js", etc.
This flow is supported by
<marked-element>.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/prism-element
<html>
<body>
<div id="parent">
<prism-highlighter></prism-highlighter>
<div id="output"></div>
</div>
</body>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-highlighter.js';
import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-theme-default.js';
import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/custom-style.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
// import prism theme styles
const template = html`
<custom-style>
<style include="prism-theme-default"></style>
</custom-style>
`;
document.head.appendChild(template.contents);
const parent = document.getElementById('parent');
const output = document.getElementById('output');
const ev = new CustomEvent('syntax-highlight');
// enter code and language here
ev.detail = {
code: 'p { background-color: blue }',
lang: 'css',
};
parent.dispatchEvent(ev);
// detail is modified by prism-highlighter
output.innerHTML = ev.detail.code;
</script>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-element.js';
import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-highlighter.js';
import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-theme-default.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<style include="prism-theme-default"></style>
<div id="parent">
<prism-highlighter></prism-highlighter>
<div id="output"></div>
</div>
`;
}
connectedCallback() {
super.connectedCallback();
const ev = new CustomEvent('syntax-highlight');
// enter code and language here
ev.detail = {
code: 'p { background-color: blue }',
lang: 'css',
};
this.$.parent.dispatchEvent(ev);
// detail is modified by prism-highlighter
this.$.output.innerHTML = ev.detail.code;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/prism-element
cd prism-element
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm