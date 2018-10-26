Syntax highlighting via Prism.

Place a <prism-highlighter> in your document, preferably as a direct child of <body> . It will listen for syntax-highlight events on its parent element, and annotate the code being provided via that event.

The syntax-highlight event's detail is expected to have a code property containing the source to highlight. The event detail can optionally contain a lang property, containing a string like "html" , "js" , etc.

This flow is supported by <marked-element> .

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / prism - element

In an html file

< html > < body > < div id = "parent" > < prism-highlighter > </ prism-highlighter > < div id = "output" > </ div > </ div > </ body > < script type = "module" > import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-highlighter.js' ; import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-theme-default.js' ; import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/custom-style.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; const template = html` < custom-style > < style include = "prism-theme-default" > </ style > </ custom-style > ` ; document .head.appendChild(template.contents); const parent = document .getElementById( 'parent' ); const output = document .getElementById( 'output' ); const ev = new CustomEvent( 'syntax-highlight' ); ev.detail = { code : 'p { background-color: blue }' , lang : 'css' , }; parent.dispatchEvent(ev); output.innerHTML = ev.detail.code; </ script > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-element.js' ; import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-highlighter.js' ; import '@polymer/prism-element/prism-theme-default.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style include = "prism-theme-default" > </ style > < div id = "parent" > < prism-highlighter > </ prism-highlighter > < div id = "output" > </ div > </ div > ` ; } connectedCallback() { super .connectedCallback(); const ev = new CustomEvent( 'syntax-highlight' ); ev.detail = { code : 'p { background-color: blue }' , lang : 'css' , }; this .$.parent.dispatchEvent(ev); this .$.output.innerHTML = ev.detail.code; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/prism-element cd prism-element npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests