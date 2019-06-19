<paper-tooltip> is a label that appears on hover and focus when the user hovers over an element with the cursor or with the keyboard. It will be centered to an anchor element specified in the for attribute, or, if that doesn't exist, centered to the parent node containing it.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - tooltip

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div style = "display:inline-block" > < button > Click me! </ button > < paper-tooltip > Tooltip text </ paper-tooltip > </ div > < div > < button id = "btn" > Click me! </ button > < paper-tooltip for = "btn" > Tooltip text </ paper-tooltip > </ div > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-tooltip/paper-tooltip.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < div style = "display:inline-block" > < button > Click me! </ button > < paper-tooltip > Tooltip text </ paper-tooltip > </ div > < div > < button id = "btn" > Click me! </ button > < paper-tooltip for = "btn" > Tooltip text </ paper-tooltip > </ div > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-tooltip cd paper-tooltip npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests