This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.
paper-toolbar is a horizontal bar containing items that can be used for
label, navigation, search and actions. The items placed inside the
paper-toolbar are projected into a
class="horizontal center layout" container inside of
paper-toolbar's Shadow DOM. You can use flex attributes to control the items'
sizing.
Example:
<paper-toolbar>
<paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu" on-tap="menuAction"></paper-icon-button>
<div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
<paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="more-vert" on-tap="moreAction"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>
paper-toolbar has a standard height, but can made be taller by setting
tall
class on the
paper-toolbar. This will make the toolbar 3x the normal height.
<paper-toolbar class="tall">
<paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>
Apply
medium-tall class to make the toolbar medium tall. This will make the
toolbar 2x the normal height.
<paper-toolbar class="medium-tall">
<paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>
When
tall, items can pin to either the top (default), middle or bottom. Use
middle slot for middle content and
bottom slot for bottom content.
<paper-toolbar class="tall">
<paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
<div slot="middle" class="title">Middle Title</div>
<div slot="bottom" class="title">Bottom Title</div>
</paper-toolbar>
For
medium-tall toolbar, the middle and bottom contents overlap and are
pinned to the bottom. But
middleJustify and
bottomJustify attributes are
still honored separately.
To make an element completely fit at the bottom of the toolbar, use
fit along
with
bottom.
<paper-toolbar class="tall">
<div id="progressBar" slot="bottom" class="fit"></div>
</paper-toolbar>
When inside a
paper-header-panel element with
mode="waterfall-tall",
the class
.animate is toggled to animate the height change in the toolbar.
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-toolbar-title
|Mixin applied to the title of the toolbar
{}
--paper-toolbar-background
|Toolbar background color
--primary-color
--paper-toolbar-color
|Toolbar foreground color
--dark-theme-text-color
--paper-toolbar-height
|Custom height for toolbar
64px
--paper-toolbar-sm-height
|Custom height for small screen toolbar
56px
--paper-toolbar
|Mixin applied to the toolbar
{}
--paper-toolbar-content
|Mixin applied to the content section of the toolbar
{}
--paper-toolbar-medium
|Mixin applied to medium height toolbar
{}
--paper-toolbar-tall
|Mixin applied to tall height toolbar
{}
--paper-toolbar-transition
|Transition applied to the
.animate class
height 0.18s ease-in
<paper-toolbar> has
role="toolbar" by default. Any elements with the class
title will
be used as the label of the toolbar via
aria-labelledby.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-toolbar
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-toolbar>
<div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
</paper-toolbar>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-toolbar>
<div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
</paper-toolbar>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-toolbar
cd paper-toolbar
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm