openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/paper-toolbar

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design toolbar/appbar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-toolbar>

This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.

paper-toolbar is a horizontal bar containing items that can be used for label, navigation, search and actions. The items placed inside the paper-toolbar are projected into a class="horizontal center layout" container inside of paper-toolbar's Shadow DOM. You can use flex attributes to control the items' sizing.

Example:

<paper-toolbar>
  <paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu" on-tap="menuAction"></paper-icon-button>
  <div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
  <paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="more-vert" on-tap="moreAction"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>

paper-toolbar has a standard height, but can made be taller by setting tall class on the paper-toolbar. This will make the toolbar 3x the normal height.

<paper-toolbar class="tall">
  <paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>

Apply medium-tall class to make the toolbar medium tall. This will make the toolbar 2x the normal height.

<paper-toolbar class="medium-tall">
  <paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
</paper-toolbar>

When tall, items can pin to either the top (default), middle or bottom. Use middle slot for middle content and bottom slot for bottom content.

<paper-toolbar class="tall">
  <paper-icon-button slot="top" icon="menu"></paper-icon-button>
  <div slot="middle" class="title">Middle Title</div>
  <div slot="bottom" class="title">Bottom Title</div>
</paper-toolbar>

For medium-tall toolbar, the middle and bottom contents overlap and are pinned to the bottom. But middleJustify and bottomJustify attributes are still honored separately.

To make an element completely fit at the bottom of the toolbar, use fit along with bottom.

<paper-toolbar class="tall">
  <div id="progressBar" slot="bottom" class="fit"></div>
</paper-toolbar>

When inside a paper-header-panel element with mode="waterfall-tall", the class .animate is toggled to animate the height change in the toolbar.

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-toolbar-titleMixin applied to the title of the toolbar{}
--paper-toolbar-backgroundToolbar background color--primary-color
--paper-toolbar-colorToolbar foreground color--dark-theme-text-color
--paper-toolbar-heightCustom height for toolbar64px
--paper-toolbar-sm-heightCustom height for small screen toolbar56px
--paper-toolbarMixin applied to the toolbar{}
--paper-toolbar-contentMixin applied to the content section of the toolbar{}
--paper-toolbar-mediumMixin applied to medium height toolbar{}
--paper-toolbar-tallMixin applied to tall height toolbar{}
--paper-toolbar-transitionTransition applied to the .animate classheight 0.18s ease-in

Accessibility

<paper-toolbar> has role="toolbar" by default. Any elements with the class title will be used as the label of the toolbar via aria-labelledby.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-toolbar

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-toolbar>
      <div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
    </paper-toolbar>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-toolbar>
        <div slot="top" class="title">Title</div>
      </paper-toolbar>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-toolbar
cd paper-toolbar
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial