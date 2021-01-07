paper-toast provides a subtle notification toast. Only one paper-toast will be visible on screen.

Use opened to show the toast:

Example:

< paper-toast text = "Hello world!" opened > </ paper-toast >

Also open() or show() can be used to show the toast:

Example:

< paper-button on-click = "openToast" > Open Toast </ paper-button > < paper-toast id = "toast" text = "Hello world!" > </ paper-toast > ... openToast: function() { this.$.toast.open(); }

Set duration to 0, a negative number or Infinity to persist the toast on screen:

Example:

< paper-toast text = "Terms and conditions" opened duration = "0" > < a href = "#" > Show more </ a > </ paper-toast >

<paper-toast> is affected by the stacking context of its container. Adding <paper-toast> inside elements that create a new stacking context - e.g. <app-drawer> , <app-layout> or <iron-list> - might result in toasts partially obstructed or clipped. Add <paper-toast> to the top level ( <body> ) element, outside the structure, e.g.:

</ app-drawer-layout > < paper-toast id = "toast" > </ paper-toast > </ template >

You can then use custom events to communicate with it from within child components, using addEventListener and dispatchEvent .

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-toast-background-color The paper-toast background-color #323232 --paper-toast-color The paper-toast color #f1f1f1

This element applies the mixin --paper-font-common-base but does not import paper-styles/typography.html . In order to apply the Roboto font to this element, make sure you've imported paper-styles/typography.html .

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - toast

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-toast text = "Hello world!" opened > </ paper-toast > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-toast/paper-toast.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-toast text = "Hello world!" opened > </ paper-toast > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-toast cd paper-toast npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests