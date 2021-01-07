paper-toast provides a subtle notification toast. Only one
paper-toast will
be visible on screen.
Use
opened to show the toast:
Example:
<paper-toast text="Hello world!" opened></paper-toast>
Also
open() or
show() can be used to show the toast:
Example:
<paper-button on-click="openToast">Open Toast</paper-button>
<paper-toast id="toast" text="Hello world!"></paper-toast>
...
openToast: function() {
this.$.toast.open();
}
Set
duration to 0, a negative number or Infinity to persist the toast on screen:
Example:
<paper-toast text="Terms and conditions" opened duration="0">
<a href="#">Show more</a>
</paper-toast>
<paper-toast> is affected by the stacking context of its container. Adding
<paper-toast> inside elements that create a new stacking context - e.g.
<app-drawer>,
<app-layout> or
<iron-list> - might result in toasts partially obstructed or clipped. Add
<paper-toast> to the top level (
<body>) element, outside the structure, e.g.:
<!-- ... -->
</app-drawer-layout>
<paper-toast id="toast"></paper-toast>
</template>
You can then use custom events to communicate with it from within child components, using
addEventListener and
dispatchEvent.
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-toast-background-color
|The paper-toast background-color
#323232
--paper-toast-color
|The paper-toast color
#f1f1f1
This element applies the mixin
--paper-font-common-base but does not import
paper-styles/typography.html.
In order to apply the
Roboto font to this element, make sure you've imported
paper-styles/typography.html.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-toast
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-toast/paper-toast.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-toast text="Hello world!" opened></paper-toast>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-toast/paper-toast.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-toast text="Hello world!" opened></paper-toast>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-toast
cd paper-toast
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm