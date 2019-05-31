default-theme.js: text, background and accent colors that match the default Material Design theme shadow.js: Material Design elevation and shadow styles typography.js: Material Design font styles and sizes demo-pages.js: generic styles used in the PolymerElements demo pages color.js: a complete list of the colors defined in the Material Design palette

We recommend importing each of these individual files, and using the style mixins available in each ones, rather than the aggregated paper-styles.js as a whole.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - styles

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > import '@polymer/paper-styles/typography.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; const template = html` < custom-style > < style is = "custom-style" include = "paper-material-styles" > .paper-font-headline { @apply --paper-font-headline; } </ style > </ custom-style > ` ; document .body.appendChild(template.content); </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "paper-font-headline" > Headline </ div > < div class = "paper-material" elevation = "3" > This is a lifted paper </ div > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-styles/typography.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style is = "custom-style" include = "paper-material-styles" > .paper-font-headline { @apply --paper-font-headline; } </ style > < div class = "paper-font-headline" > Headline </ div > < div class = "paper-material" elevation = "3" > This is a lifted paper </ div > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-styles cd paper-styles npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests