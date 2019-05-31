default-theme.js: text, background and accent colors that match the default Material Design theme
typography.js: Material Design font styles and sizes
demo-pages.js: generic styles used in the PolymerElements demo pages
color.js: a complete list of the colors defined in the Material Design palette
We recommend importing each of these individual files, and using the style mixins
available in each ones, rather than the aggregated
paper-styles.js as a whole.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-styles
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-styles/typography.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
const template = html`
<custom-style>
<style is="custom-style" include="paper-material-styles">
.paper-font-headline {
@apply --paper-font-headline;
}
</style>
</custom-style>`;
document.body.appendChild(template.content);
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="paper-font-headline">Headline</div>
<div class="paper-material" elevation="3">This is a lifted paper</div>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-styles/typography.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<style is="custom-style" include="paper-material-styles">
.paper-font-headline {
@apply --paper-font-headline;
}
</style>
<div class="paper-font-headline">Headline</div>
<div class="paper-material" elevation="3">This is a lifted paper</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-styles
cd paper-styles
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm