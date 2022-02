This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.

paper-scroll-header-panel contains a header section and a content section. The header is initially on the top part of the view but it scrolls away with the rest of the scrollable content. Upon scrolling slightly up at any point, the header scrolls back into view. This saves screen space and allows users to access important controls by easily moving them back to the view.

Important: The paper-scroll-header-panel will not display if its parent does not have a height.

paper-scroll-header-panel works well with paper-toolbar but can use any element that represents a header by adding a paper-header class to it.

Note: If the class paper-header is used, the header must be positioned relative or absolute. e.g.

.paper-header { position : relative; }

< paper-scroll-header-panel > < div class = "paper-header" slot = "header" > Header </ div > < div slot = "content" > Content goes here... </ div > </ paper-scroll-header-panel >

Styling

=======

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-scroll-header-panel-full-header To change background for toolbar when it is at its full size {} --paper-scroll-header-panel-condensed-header To change the background for toolbar when it is condensed {} --paper-scroll-header-panel-container To override or add container styles {} --paper-scroll-header-panel-header-container To override or add header styles {}

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - scroll - header - panel

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > < style > html , body { margin : 0 ; } paper-scroll-header-panel { height : 100vh ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < paper-scroll-header-panel > < paper-toolbar slot = "header" > < div > Hello World! </ div > </ paper-toolbar > < div slot = "content" > Content goes here... </ div > </ paper-scroll-header-panel > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-scroll-header-panel/paper-scroll-header-panel.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style > paper-scroll-header-panel { height : 100vh ; } </ style > < paper-scroll-header-panel > < paper-toolbar slot = "header" > < div > Hello World! </ div > </ paper-toolbar > < div slot = "content" > Content goes here... </ div > </ paper-scroll-header-panel > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-scroll-header-panel cd paper-scroll-header-panel npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests