paper-ripple provides a visual effect that other paper elements can use to simulate a rippling effect emanating from the point of contact. The effect can be visualized as a concentric circle with motion.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - ripple

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div style = "position: relative" > < paper-ripple > Click here </ paper-ripple > </ div > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-ripple/paper-ripple.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < div style = "position: relative" > < paper-ripple > Click here </ paper-ripple > </ div > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-ripple cd paper-ripple npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests