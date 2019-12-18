paper-ripple provides a visual effect that other paper elements can
use to simulate a rippling effect emanating from the point of contact. The
effect can be visualized as a concentric circle with motion.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-ripple
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-ripple/paper-ripple.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div style="position: relative">
<paper-ripple>Click here</paper-ripple>
</div>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-ripple/paper-ripple.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<div style="position: relative">
<paper-ripple>Click here</paper-ripple>
</div>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-ripple
cd paper-ripple
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm