openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/paper-ripple

by PolymerElements
3.0.2 (see all)

Adds a Material Design ripple effect to UI elements

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.2K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-ripple>

paper-ripple provides a visual effect that other paper elements can use to simulate a rippling effect emanating from the point of contact. The effect can be visualized as a concentric circle with motion.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-ripple

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-ripple/paper-ripple.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div style="position: relative">
      <paper-ripple>Click here</paper-ripple>
    </div>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-ripple/paper-ripple.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <div style="position: relative">
        <paper-ripple>Click here</paper-ripple>
      </div>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-ripple
cd paper-ripple
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial