paper-radio-button is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. The
user can tap the radio button to check or uncheck it.
Use a
<paper-radio-group> to group a set of radio buttons. When radio buttons
are inside a radio group, exactly one radio button in the group can be checked
at any time.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-radio-button
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-radio-button/paper-radio-button.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-radio-button>Unchecked</paper-radio-button>
<paper-radio-button checked>Checked</paper-radio-button>
<paper-radio-button disabled>Disabled</paper-radio-button>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/paper-radio-button/paper-radio-button.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-radio-button>Unchecked</paper-radio-button>
<paper-radio-button checked>Checked</paper-radio-button>
<paper-radio-button disabled>Disabled</paper-radio-button>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-radio-button
cd paper-radio-button
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm