openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/paper-radio-button

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design radio button

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-radio-button>

paper-radio-button is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. The user can tap the radio button to check or uncheck it.

Use a <paper-radio-group> to group a set of radio buttons. When radio buttons are inside a radio group, exactly one radio button in the group can be checked at any time.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-radio-button

In an HTML file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-radio-button/paper-radio-button.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-radio-button>Unchecked</paper-radio-button>
    <paper-radio-button checked>Checked</paper-radio-button>
    <paper-radio-button disabled>Disabled</paper-radio-button>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';

import '@polymer/paper-radio-button/paper-radio-button.js';

class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-radio-button>Unchecked</paper-radio-button>
      <paper-radio-button checked>Checked</paper-radio-button>
      <paper-radio-button disabled>Disabled</paper-radio-button>
    `;
  }
}

customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-radio-button
cd paper-radio-button
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial