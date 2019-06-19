paper-radio-button is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. The user can tap the radio button to check or uncheck it.

Use a <paper-radio-group> to group a set of radio buttons. When radio buttons are inside a radio group, exactly one radio button in the group can be checked at any time.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - radio - button

In an HTML file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-radio-button > Unchecked </ paper-radio-button > < paper-radio-button checked > Checked </ paper-radio-button > < paper-radio-button disabled > Disabled </ paper-radio-button > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-radio-button/paper-radio-button.js' ; class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-radio-button > Unchecked </ paper-radio-button > < paper-radio-button checked > Checked </ paper-radio-button > < paper-radio-button disabled > Disabled </ paper-radio-button > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'example-element' , ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-radio-button cd paper-radio-button npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests