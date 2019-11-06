openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/paper-progress

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design progress

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-progress>

The progress bars are for situations where the percentage completed can be determined. They give users a quick sense of how much longer an operation will take.

There is also a secondary progress which is useful for displaying intermediate progress, such as the buffer level during a streaming playback progress bar.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-progress

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-progress/paper-progress.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-progress indeterminate class="blue"></paper-progress>
    <paper-progress indeterminate class="slow red"></paper-progress>
    <paper-progress value="40" secondary-progress="80"></paper-progress>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-progress/paper-progress.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-progress indeterminate class="blue"></paper-progress>
      <paper-progress indeterminate class="slow red"></paper-progress>
      <paper-progress value="40" secondary-progress="80"></paper-progress>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-progress
cd paper-progress
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial