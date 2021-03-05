openbase logo
@polymer/paper-menu-button

by PolymerElements
3.1.0

An element that allows composing a trigger and content as a dropdown menu.

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-menu-button>

paper-menu-button allows one to compose a designated "trigger" element with another element that represents "content", to create a dropdown menu that displays the "content" when the "trigger" is clicked.

The child element assigned to the dropdown-trigger slot will be used as the "trigger" element. The child element assigned to the dropdown-content slot will be used as the "content" element.

The paper-menu-button is sensitive to its content's iron-select events. If the "content" element triggers an iron-select event, the paper-menu-button will close automatically.

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are also available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-menu-button-dropdown-backgroundBackground color of the paper-menu-button dropdown--primary-background-color
--paper-menu-buttonMixin applied to the paper-menu-button{}
--paper-menu-button-disabledMixin applied to the paper-menu-button when disabled{}
--paper-menu-button-dropdownMixin applied to the paper-menu-button dropdown{}
--paper-menu-button-contentMixin applied to the paper-menu-button content{}

paper-menu-button-animations.js

Defines these animations:

  • <paper-menu-grow-height-animation>
  • <paper-menu-grow-width-animation>
  • <paper-menu-shrink-height-animation>
  • <paper-menu-shrink-width-animation>

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-menu-button

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-menu-button/paper-menu-button.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-menu-button>
      <paper-icon-button icon="menu" slot="dropdown-trigger"></paper-icon-button>
      <paper-listbox slot="dropdown-content">
        <paper-item>Share</paper-item>
        <paper-item>Settings</paper-item>
        <paper-item>Help</paper-item>
      </paper-listbox>
    </paper-menu-button>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js';
import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';
import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js';
import '@polymer/paper-menu-button/paper-menu-button.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-menu-button>
        <paper-icon-button icon="menu" slot="dropdown-trigger"></paper-icon-button>
        <paper-listbox slot="dropdown-content">
          <paper-item>Share</paper-item>
          <paper-item>Settings</paper-item>
          <paper-item>Help</paper-item>
        </paper-listbox>
      </paper-menu-button>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-menu-button
cd paper-menu-button
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

