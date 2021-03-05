paper-menu-button allows one to compose a designated "trigger" element with another element that represents "content", to create a dropdown menu that displays the "content" when the "trigger" is clicked.

The child element assigned to the dropdown-trigger slot will be used as the "trigger" element. The child element assigned to the dropdown-content slot will be used as the "content" element.

The paper-menu-button is sensitive to its content's iron-select events. If the "content" element triggers an iron-select event, the paper-menu-button will close automatically.

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are also available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-menu-button-dropdown-background Background color of the paper-menu-button dropdown --primary-background-color --paper-menu-button Mixin applied to the paper-menu-button {} --paper-menu-button-disabled Mixin applied to the paper-menu-button when disabled {} --paper-menu-button-dropdown Mixin applied to the paper-menu-button dropdown {} --paper-menu-button-content Mixin applied to the paper-menu-button content {}

Defines these animations:

<paper-menu-grow-height-animation>

<paper-menu-grow-width-animation>

<paper-menu-shrink-height-animation>

<paper-menu-shrink-width-animation>

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - menu - button

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-menu-button > < paper-icon-button icon = "menu" slot = "dropdown-trigger" > </ paper-icon-button > < paper-listbox slot = "dropdown-content" > < paper-item > Share </ paper-item > < paper-item > Settings </ paper-item > < paper-item > Help </ paper-item > </ paper-listbox > </ paper-menu-button > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-menu-button/paper-menu-button.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-menu-button > < paper-icon-button icon = "menu" slot = "dropdown-trigger" > </ paper-icon-button > < paper-listbox slot = "dropdown-content" > < paper-item > Share </ paper-item > < paper-item > Settings </ paper-item > < paper-item > Help </ paper-item > </ paper-listbox > </ paper-menu-button > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-menu-button cd paper-menu-button npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

