⚠️ This element is now deprecated ⚠️

<paper-menu> is deprecated in favour of <paper-listbox> . The APIs are very similar, and upgrading should be straight forward. For this reason, this element has not been ported to Polymer 2.x, and is not a hybrid element. If you use it along side other hybrid elements, please note that it will force your installed Polymer version to 1.x as a result.

<paper-menu> implements an accessible menu control with Material Design styling. The focused item is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text.

< paper-menu > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu >

An initial selection can be specified with the selected attribute.

< paper-menu selected = "0" > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu >

Make a multi-select menu with the multi attribute. Items in a multi-select menu can be deselected, and multiple items can be selected.

< paper-menu multi > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-menu-background-color Menu background color --primary-background-color --paper-menu-color Menu foreground color --primary-text-color --paper-menu-disabled-color Foreground color for a disabled item --disabled-text-color --paper-menu Mixin applied to the menu {} --paper-menu-selected-item Mixin applied to the selected item {} --paper-menu-focused-item Mixin applied to the focused item {} --paper-menu-focused-item-after Mixin applied to the ::after pseudo-element for the focused item {}

Accessibility

<paper-menu> has role="menu" by default. A multi-select menu will also have aria-multiselectable set. It implements key bindings to navigate through the menu with the up and down arrow keys, esc to exit the menu, and enter to activate a menu item. Typing the first letter of a menu item will also focus it.

##<paper-submenu>

<paper-submenu> is a nested menu inside of a parent <paper-menu> . It consists of a trigger that expands or collapses another <paper-menu> :

< paper-menu > < paper-submenu > < paper-item class = "menu-trigger" > Topics </ paper-item > < paper-menu class = "menu-content" > < paper-item > Topic 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Topic 2 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Topic 3 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu > </ paper-submenu > < paper-submenu > < paper-item class = "menu-trigger" > Faves </ paper-item > < paper-menu class = "menu-content" > < paper-item > Fave 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Fave 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu > </ paper-submenu > < paper-submenu disabled > < paper-item class = "menu-trigger" > Unavailable </ paper-item > < paper-menu class = "menu-content" > < paper-item > Disabled 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Disabled 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-menu > </ paper-submenu > </ paper-menu >