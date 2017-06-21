Material design: Menus
⚠️ This element is now deprecated ⚠️
<paper-menu>is deprecated in favour of
<paper-listbox>. The APIs are very similar, and upgrading should be straight forward. For this reason, this element has not been ported to Polymer 2.x, and is not a hybrid element. If you use it along side other hybrid elements, please note that it will force your installed Polymer version to 1.x as a result.
<paper-menu> implements an accessible menu control with Material Design styling. The focused item
is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text.
<paper-menu>
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
An initial selection can be specified with the
selected attribute.
<paper-menu selected="0">
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
Make a multi-select menu with the
multi attribute. Items in a multi-select menu can be deselected,
and multiple items can be selected.
<paper-menu multi>
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-menu-background-color
|Menu background color
--primary-background-color
--paper-menu-color
|Menu foreground color
--primary-text-color
--paper-menu-disabled-color
|Foreground color for a disabled item
--disabled-text-color
--paper-menu
|Mixin applied to the menu
{}
--paper-menu-selected-item
|Mixin applied to the selected item
{}
--paper-menu-focused-item
|Mixin applied to the focused item
{}
--paper-menu-focused-item-after
|Mixin applied to the ::after pseudo-element for the focused item
{}
<paper-menu> has
role="menu" by default. A multi-select menu will also have
aria-multiselectable set. It implements key bindings to navigate through the menu with the up and
down arrow keys, esc to exit the menu, and enter to activate a menu item. Typing the first letter
of a menu item will also focus it.
##<paper-submenu>
<paper-submenu> is a nested menu inside of a parent
<paper-menu>. It
consists of a trigger that expands or collapses another
<paper-menu>:
<paper-menu>
<paper-submenu>
<paper-item class="menu-trigger">Topics</paper-item>
<paper-menu class="menu-content">
<paper-item>Topic 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Topic 2</paper-item>
<paper-item>Topic 3</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
</paper-submenu>
<paper-submenu>
<paper-item class="menu-trigger">Faves</paper-item>
<paper-menu class="menu-content">
<paper-item>Fave 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Fave 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
</paper-submenu>
<paper-submenu disabled>
<paper-item class="menu-trigger">Unavailable</paper-item>
<paper-menu class="menu-content">
<paper-item>Disabled 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Disabled 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>
</paper-submenu>
</paper-menu>
Just like in
<paper-menu>, the focused item is highlighted, and the selected
item has bolded text. Please see the
<paper-menu> docs for which attributes
(such as
multi and
selected), and styling options are available for the
menu-content menu.