@polymer/paper-menu

by googlearchive
0.0.3 (see all)

A Material Design menu

Readme

Build status

Demo and API docs

<paper-menu>

Material design: Menus

⚠️ This element is now deprecated ⚠️

<paper-menu>is deprecated in favour of <paper-listbox>. The APIs are very similar, and upgrading should be straight forward. For this reason, this element has not been ported to Polymer 2.x, and is not a hybrid element. If you use it along side other hybrid elements, please note that it will force your installed Polymer version to 1.x as a result.

<paper-menu> implements an accessible menu control with Material Design styling. The focused item is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text.

<paper-menu>
  <paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
  <paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>

An initial selection can be specified with the selected attribute.

<paper-menu selected="0">
  <paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
  <paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>

Make a multi-select menu with the multi attribute. Items in a multi-select menu can be deselected, and multiple items can be selected.

<paper-menu multi>
  <paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
  <paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-menu>

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-menu-background-colorMenu background color--primary-background-color
--paper-menu-colorMenu foreground color--primary-text-color
--paper-menu-disabled-colorForeground color for a disabled item--disabled-text-color
--paper-menuMixin applied to the menu{}
--paper-menu-selected-itemMixin applied to the selected item{}
--paper-menu-focused-itemMixin applied to the focused item{}
--paper-menu-focused-item-afterMixin applied to the ::after pseudo-element for the focused item{}

Accessibility

<paper-menu> has role="menu" by default. A multi-select menu will also have aria-multiselectable set. It implements key bindings to navigate through the menu with the up and down arrow keys, esc to exit the menu, and enter to activate a menu item. Typing the first letter of a menu item will also focus it.

##<paper-submenu>

<paper-submenu> is a nested menu inside of a parent <paper-menu>. It consists of a trigger that expands or collapses another <paper-menu>:

<paper-menu>
  <paper-submenu>
    <paper-item class="menu-trigger">Topics</paper-item>
    <paper-menu class="menu-content">
      <paper-item>Topic 1</paper-item>
      <paper-item>Topic 2</paper-item>
      <paper-item>Topic 3</paper-item>
    </paper-menu>
  </paper-submenu>
  <paper-submenu>
    <paper-item class="menu-trigger">Faves</paper-item>
    <paper-menu class="menu-content">
      <paper-item>Fave 1</paper-item>
      <paper-item>Fave 2</paper-item>
    </paper-menu>
  </paper-submenu>
  <paper-submenu disabled>
    <paper-item class="menu-trigger">Unavailable</paper-item>
    <paper-menu class="menu-content">
      <paper-item>Disabled 1</paper-item>
      <paper-item>Disabled 2</paper-item>
    </paper-menu>
  </paper-submenu>
</paper-menu>

Just like in <paper-menu>, the focused item is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text. Please see the <paper-menu> docs for which attributes (such as multi and selected), and styling options are available for the menu-content menu.

