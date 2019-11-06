openbase logo
@polymer/paper-material

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design container that looks like a lifted piece of paper

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-material>

paper-material is a container that renders two shadows on top of each other to create the effect of a lifted piece of paper.

⚠️ As of the 2.0 release, this element is deprecated in favour of the shared styles in PolymerElements/paper-styles. Please see the implementation of PolymerElements/paper-button for an example.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-material

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-material/paper-material.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-material elevation="1">
      <div>Some content</div>
    </paper-material>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-material/paper-material.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-material elevation="1">
        <div>Some content</div>
      </paper-material>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-material
cd paper-material
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

