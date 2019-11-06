paper-material is a container that renders two shadows on top of each other to
create the effect of a lifted piece of paper.
⚠️ As of the 2.0 release, this element is deprecated in favour of the shared styles in
PolymerElements/paper-styles. Please see the implementation of
PolymerElements/paper-button for an example.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-material
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-material/paper-material.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-material elevation="1">
<div>Some content</div>
</paper-material>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-material/paper-material.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-material elevation="1">
<div>Some content</div>
</paper-material>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-material
cd paper-material
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm