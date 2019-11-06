paper-material is a container that renders two shadows on top of each other to create the effect of a lifted piece of paper.

⚠️ As of the 2.0 release, this element is deprecated in favour of the shared styles in PolymerElements/paper-styles . Please see the implementation of PolymerElements/paper-button for an example.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - material

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-material elevation = "1" > < div > Some content </ div > </ paper-material > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-material/paper-material.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-material elevation = "1" > < div > Some content </ div > </ paper-material > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-material cd paper-material npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests