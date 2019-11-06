<paper-listbox> implements an accessible listbox control with Material Design styling. The focused item is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text.

< paper-listbox > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-listbox >

An initial selection can be specified with the selected attribute.

< paper-listbox selected = "0" > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-listbox >

Make a multi-select listbox with the multi attribute. Items in a multi-select listbox can be deselected, and multiple item can be selected.

< paper-listbox multi > < paper-item > Item 1 </ paper-item > < paper-item > Item 2 </ paper-item > </ paper-listbox >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-listbox-background-color Menu background color --primary-background-color --paper-listbox-color Menu foreground color --primary-text-color --paper-listbox Mixin applied to the listbox {}

Accessibility

<paper-listbox> has role="listbox" by default. A multi-select listbox will also have aria-multiselectable set. It implements key bindings to navigate through the listbox with the up and down arrow keys, esc to exit the listbox, and enter to activate a listbox item. Typing the first letter of a listbox item will also focus it.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - listbox

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-listbox > < div role = "option" > item 1 </ div > < div role = "option" > item 2 </ div > < div role = "option" > item 3 </ div > </ paper-listbox > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-listbox > < div role = "option" > item 1 </ div > < div role = "option" > item 2 </ div > < div role = "option" > item 3 </ div > </ paper-listbox > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-listbox cd paper-listbox npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests