<paper-listbox> implements an accessible listbox control with Material Design styling. The focused item
is highlighted, and the selected item has bolded text.
<paper-listbox>
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-listbox>
An initial selection can be specified with the
selected attribute.
<paper-listbox selected="0">
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-listbox>
Make a multi-select listbox with the
multi attribute. Items in a multi-select listbox can be deselected,
and multiple item can be selected.
<paper-listbox multi>
<paper-item>Item 1</paper-item>
<paper-item>Item 2</paper-item>
</paper-listbox>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-listbox-background-color
|Menu background color
--primary-background-color
--paper-listbox-color
|Menu foreground color
--primary-text-color
--paper-listbox
|Mixin applied to the listbox
{}
<paper-listbox> has
role="listbox" by default. A multi-select listbox will also have
aria-multiselectable set. It implements key bindings to navigate through the listbox with the up and
down arrow keys, esc to exit the listbox, and enter to activate a listbox item. Typing the first letter
of a listbox item will also focus it.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-listbox
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-listbox>
<div role="option">item 1</div>
<div role="option">item 2</div>
<div role="option">item 3</div>
</paper-listbox>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-listbox/paper-listbox.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-listbox>
<div role="option">item 1</div>
<div role="option">item 2</div>
<div role="option">item 3</div>
</paper-listbox>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-listbox
cd paper-listbox
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm