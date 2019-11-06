<paper-item> is an interactive list item. By default, it is a horizontal flexbox.
<paper-item>Item</paper-item>
Use this element with
<paper-item-body> to make Material Design styled two-line and three-line
items.
<paper-item>
<paper-item-body two-line>
<div>Show your status</div>
<div secondary>Your status is visible to everyone</div>
</paper-item-body>
<iron-icon icon="warning"></iron-icon>
</paper-item>
To use
paper-item as a link, wrap it in an anchor tag. Since
paper-item will
already receive focus, you may want to prevent the anchor tag from receiving
focus as well by setting its tabindex to -1.
<a href="https://www.polymer-project.org/" tabindex="-1">
<paper-item raised>Polymer Project</paper-item>
</a>
If you are concerned about performance and want to use
paper-item in a
paper-listbox
with many items, you can just use a native
button with the
paper-item class
applied (provided you have correctly included the shared styles):
<style is="custom-style" include="paper-item-shared-styles"></style>
<paper-listbox>
<button class="paper-item" role="option">Inbox</button>
<button class="paper-item" role="option">Starred</button>
<button class="paper-item" role="option">Sent mail</button>
</paper-listbox>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-item-min-height
|Minimum height of the item
48px
--paper-item
|Mixin applied to the item
{}
--paper-item-selected-weight
|The font weight of a selected item
bold
--paper-item-selected
|Mixin applied to selected paper-items
{}
--paper-item-disabled-color
|The color for disabled paper-items
--disabled-text-color
--paper-item-disabled
|Mixin applied to disabled paper-items
{}
--paper-item-focused
|Mixin applied to focused paper-items
{}
--paper-item-focused-before
|Mixin applied to :before focused paper-items
{}
This element has
role="listitem" by default. Depending on usage, it may be more appropriate to set
role="menuitem",
role="menuitemcheckbox" or
role="menuitemradio".
<paper-item role="menuitemcheckbox">
<paper-item-body>
Show your status
</paper-item-body>
<paper-checkbox></paper-checkbox>
</paper-item>
<paper-icon-item> is a convenience element to make an item with icon. It is an interactive list
item with a fixed-width icon area, according to Material Design. This is useful if the icons are of
varying widths, but you want the item bodies to line up. Use this like a
<paper-item>. The child
node with the slot
item-icon is placed in the icon area.
<paper-icon-item>
<iron-icon icon="favorite" slot="item-icon"></iron-icon>
Favorite
</paper-icon-item>
<paper-icon-item>
<div class="avatar" slot="item-icon"></div>
Avatar
</paper-icon-item>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-item-icon-width
|Width of the icon area
56px
--paper-item-icon
|Mixin applied to the icon area
{}
--paper-icon-item
|Mixin applied to the item
{}
--paper-item-selected-weight
|The font weight of a selected item
bold
--paper-item-selected
|Mixin applied to selected paper-items
{}
--paper-item-disabled-color
|The color for disabled paper-items
--disabled-text-color
--paper-item-disabled
|Mixin applied to disabled paper-items
{}
--paper-item-focused
|Mixin applied to focused paper-items
{}
--paper-item-focused-before
|Mixin applied to :before focused paper-items
{}
Distribution is now done with the
slot="item-icon" attributes (replacing the
item-icon attribute):
<paper-icon-item>
<iron-icon icon="favorite" slot="item-icon"></iron-icon>
Favorite
</paper-icon-item>
Use
<paper-item-body> in a
<paper-item> or
<paper-icon-item> to make two- or
three- line items. It is a flex item that is a vertical flexbox.
<paper-item>
<paper-item-body two-line>
<div>Show your status</div>
<div secondary>Your status is visible to everyone</div>
</paper-item-body>
</paper-item>
The child elements with the
secondary attribute is given secondary text styling.
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-item-body-two-line-min-height
|Minimum height of a two-line item
72px
--paper-item-body-three-line-min-height
|Minimum height of a three-line item
88px
--paper-item-body-secondary-color
|Foreground color for the
secondary area
--secondary-text-color
--paper-item-body-secondary
|Mixin applied to the
secondary area
{}
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-item
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-item>Item</paper-item>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-item>Item</paper-item>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-item
cd paper-item
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm