<paper-item> is an interactive list item. By default, it is a horizontal flexbox.

< paper-item > Item </ paper-item >

Use this element with <paper-item-body> to make Material Design styled two-line and three-line items.

< paper-item > < paper-item-body two-line > < div > Show your status </ div > < div secondary > Your status is visible to everyone </ div > </ paper-item-body > < iron-icon icon = "warning" > </ iron-icon > </ paper-item >

To use paper-item as a link, wrap it in an anchor tag. Since paper-item will already receive focus, you may want to prevent the anchor tag from receiving focus as well by setting its tabindex to -1.

< a href = "https://www.polymer-project.org/" tabindex = "-1" > < paper-item raised > Polymer Project </ paper-item > </ a >

If you are concerned about performance and want to use paper-item in a paper-listbox with many items, you can just use a native button with the paper-item class applied (provided you have correctly included the shared styles):

< style is = "custom-style" include = "paper-item-shared-styles" > </ style > < paper-listbox > < button class = "paper-item" role = "option" > Inbox </ button > < button class = "paper-item" role = "option" > Starred </ button > < button class = "paper-item" role = "option" > Sent mail </ button > </ paper-listbox >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-item-min-height Minimum height of the item 48px --paper-item Mixin applied to the item {} --paper-item-selected-weight The font weight of a selected item bold --paper-item-selected Mixin applied to selected paper-items {} --paper-item-disabled-color The color for disabled paper-items --disabled-text-color --paper-item-disabled Mixin applied to disabled paper-items {} --paper-item-focused Mixin applied to focused paper-items {} --paper-item-focused-before Mixin applied to :before focused paper-items {}

Accessibility

This element has role="listitem" by default. Depending on usage, it may be more appropriate to set role="menuitem" , role="menuitemcheckbox" or role="menuitemradio" .

< paper-item role = "menuitemcheckbox" > < paper-item-body > Show your status </ paper-item-body > < paper-checkbox > </ paper-checkbox > </ paper-item >

<paper-icon-item> is a convenience element to make an item with icon. It is an interactive list item with a fixed-width icon area, according to Material Design. This is useful if the icons are of varying widths, but you want the item bodies to line up. Use this like a <paper-item> . The child node with the slot item-icon is placed in the icon area.

< paper-icon-item > < iron-icon icon = "favorite" slot = "item-icon" > </ iron-icon > Favorite </ paper-icon-item > < paper-icon-item > < div class = "avatar" slot = "item-icon" > </ div > Avatar </ paper-icon-item >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-item-icon-width Width of the icon area 56px --paper-item-icon Mixin applied to the icon area {} --paper-icon-item Mixin applied to the item {} --paper-item-selected-weight The font weight of a selected item bold --paper-item-selected Mixin applied to selected paper-items {} --paper-item-disabled-color The color for disabled paper-items --disabled-text-color --paper-item-disabled Mixin applied to disabled paper-items {} --paper-item-focused Mixin applied to focused paper-items {} --paper-item-focused-before Mixin applied to :before focused paper-items {}

Changes in 2.0

Distribution is now done with the slot="item-icon" attributes (replacing the item-icon attribute):

< paper-icon-item > < iron-icon icon = "favorite" slot = "item-icon" > </ iron-icon > Favorite </ paper-icon-item >

Use <paper-item-body> in a <paper-item> or <paper-icon-item> to make two- or three- line items. It is a flex item that is a vertical flexbox.

< paper-item > < paper-item-body two-line > < div > Show your status </ div > < div secondary > Your status is visible to everyone </ div > </ paper-item-body > </ paper-item >

The child elements with the secondary attribute is given secondary text styling.

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-item-body-two-line-min-height Minimum height of a two-line item 72px --paper-item-body-three-line-min-height Minimum height of a three-line item 88px --paper-item-body-secondary-color Foreground color for the secondary area --secondary-text-color --paper-item-body-secondary Mixin applied to the secondary area {}

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - item

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-item > Item </ paper-item > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-item > Item </ paper-item > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-item cd paper-item npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests