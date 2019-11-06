openbase logo
Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-item>

<paper-item> is an interactive list item. By default, it is a horizontal flexbox.

<paper-item>Item</paper-item>

Use this element with <paper-item-body> to make Material Design styled two-line and three-line items.

<paper-item>
  <paper-item-body two-line>
    <div>Show your status</div>
    <div secondary>Your status is visible to everyone</div>
  </paper-item-body>
  <iron-icon icon="warning"></iron-icon>
</paper-item>

To use paper-item as a link, wrap it in an anchor tag. Since paper-item will already receive focus, you may want to prevent the anchor tag from receiving focus as well by setting its tabindex to -1.

<a href="https://www.polymer-project.org/" tabindex="-1">
  <paper-item raised>Polymer Project</paper-item>
</a>

If you are concerned about performance and want to use paper-item in a paper-listbox with many items, you can just use a native button with the paper-item class applied (provided you have correctly included the shared styles):

<style is="custom-style" include="paper-item-shared-styles"></style>

<paper-listbox>
  <button class="paper-item" role="option">Inbox</button>
  <button class="paper-item" role="option">Starred</button>
  <button class="paper-item" role="option">Sent mail</button>
</paper-listbox>

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-item-min-heightMinimum height of the item48px
--paper-itemMixin applied to the item{}
--paper-item-selected-weightThe font weight of a selected itembold
--paper-item-selectedMixin applied to selected paper-items{}
--paper-item-disabled-colorThe color for disabled paper-items--disabled-text-color
--paper-item-disabledMixin applied to disabled paper-items{}
--paper-item-focusedMixin applied to focused paper-items{}
--paper-item-focused-beforeMixin applied to :before focused paper-items{}

Accessibility

This element has role="listitem" by default. Depending on usage, it may be more appropriate to set role="menuitem", role="menuitemcheckbox" or role="menuitemradio".

<paper-item role="menuitemcheckbox">
  <paper-item-body>
    Show your status
  </paper-item-body>
  <paper-checkbox></paper-checkbox>
</paper-item>

<paper-icon-item>

<paper-icon-item> is a convenience element to make an item with icon. It is an interactive list item with a fixed-width icon area, according to Material Design. This is useful if the icons are of varying widths, but you want the item bodies to line up. Use this like a <paper-item>. The child node with the slot item-icon is placed in the icon area.

<paper-icon-item>
  <iron-icon icon="favorite" slot="item-icon"></iron-icon>
  Favorite
</paper-icon-item>
<paper-icon-item>
  <div class="avatar" slot="item-icon"></div>
  Avatar
</paper-icon-item>

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-item-icon-widthWidth of the icon area56px
--paper-item-iconMixin applied to the icon area{}
--paper-icon-itemMixin applied to the item{}
--paper-item-selected-weightThe font weight of a selected itembold
--paper-item-selectedMixin applied to selected paper-items{}
--paper-item-disabled-colorThe color for disabled paper-items--disabled-text-color
--paper-item-disabledMixin applied to disabled paper-items{}
--paper-item-focusedMixin applied to focused paper-items{}
--paper-item-focused-beforeMixin applied to :before focused paper-items{}

Changes in 2.0

Distribution is now done with the slot="item-icon" attributes (replacing the item-icon attribute):

<paper-icon-item>
  <iron-icon icon="favorite" slot="item-icon"></iron-icon>
  Favorite
</paper-icon-item>

<paper-item-body>

Use <paper-item-body> in a <paper-item> or <paper-icon-item> to make two- or three- line items. It is a flex item that is a vertical flexbox.

<paper-item>
  <paper-item-body two-line>
    <div>Show your status</div>
    <div secondary>Your status is visible to everyone</div>
  </paper-item-body>
</paper-item>

The child elements with the secondary attribute is given secondary text styling.

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-item-body-two-line-min-heightMinimum height of a two-line item72px
--paper-item-body-three-line-min-heightMinimum height of a three-line item88px
--paper-item-body-secondary-colorForeground color for the secondary area--secondary-text-color
--paper-item-body-secondaryMixin applied to the secondary area{}

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-item

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-item>Item</paper-item>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-item/paper-item.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-item>Item</paper-item>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-item
cd paper-item
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

