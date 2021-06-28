<paper-input> is a single-line text field with Material Design styling.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-input
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-input/paper-input.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-input always-float-label label="Floating label"></paper-input>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-input/paper-input.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-input always-float-label label="Floating label"></paper-input>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-input
cd paper-input
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm