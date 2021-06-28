openbase logo
Readme

<paper-input>

<paper-input> is a single-line text field with Material Design styling.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-input

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-input/paper-input.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-input always-float-label label="Floating label"></paper-input>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-input/paper-input.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-input always-float-label label="Floating label"></paper-input>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-input
cd paper-input
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

