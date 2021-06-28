<paper-input> is a single-line text field with Material Design styling.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - input

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-input always-float-label label = "Floating label" > </ paper-input > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-input/paper-input.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-input always-float-label label = "Floating label" > </ paper-input > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-input cd paper-input npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests