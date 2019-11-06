paper-icon-button is a button with an image placed at the center. When the user touches
the button, a ripple effect emanates from the center of the button.
paper-icon-button does not include a default icon set. To use icons from the default
set, include
@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.js, and use the
icon attribute to specify which icon
from the icon set to use.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-icon-button
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-icon-button icon="favorite"></paper-icon-button>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-icon-button icon="favorite"></paper-icon-button>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-icon-button
cd paper-icon-button
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm