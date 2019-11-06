paper-icon-button is a button with an image placed at the center. When the user touches the button, a ripple effect emanates from the center of the button.

paper-icon-button does not include a default icon set. To use icons from the default set, include @polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.js , and use the icon attribute to specify which icon from the icon set to use.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - icon - button

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-icon-button icon = "favorite" > </ paper-icon-button > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-icon-button/paper-icon-button.js' ; import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-icon-button icon = "favorite" > </ paper-icon-button > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-icon-button cd paper-icon-button npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests