This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.
paper-header-panel contains a header section and a content panel section.
Important: The
paper-header-panel will not display if its parent does not have a height.
Controls header and scrolling behavior. Options are
standard,
seamed,
waterfall,
waterfall-tall,
scroll and
cover. Default is
standard.
|Mode
|Description
standard
|The header is a step above the panel. The header will consume the panel at the point of entry, preventing it from passing through to the opposite side.
seamed
|The header is presented as seamed with the panel.
waterfall
|Similar to standard mode, but header is initially presented as seamed with panel, but then separates to form the step.
waterfall-tall
|The header is initially taller (
tall class is added to the header). As the user scrolls, the header separates (forming an edge) while condensing (
tall class is removed from the header).
scroll
|The header keeps its seam with the panel, and is pushed off screen.
cover
|The panel covers the whole
paper-header-panel including the header. This allows user to style the panel in such a way that the panel is partially covering the header.
To change the shadow that shows up underneath the header:
paper-header-panel {
--paper-header-panel-shadow: {
height: 6px;
bottom: -6px;
box-shadow: inset 0px 5px 6px -3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
};
}
To change the panel container:
paper-header-panel {
--paper-header-panel-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
To change the panel container in different modes:
paper-header-panel {
--paper-header-panel-standard-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
--paper-header-panel-seamed-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
--paper-header-panel-scroll-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
--paper-header-panel-cover-container: {
border: 1px solid gray;
};
}
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-header-panel
|Mixin applied to the element
{}
--paper-header-panel-body
|Mixin applied to the element's body (i.e. everything below the toolbar)
{}
--paper-header-panel-container
|Mixin applied to the container in any mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-scroll-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in scroll mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-cover-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in cover mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-standard-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in standard mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-seamed-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in seamed mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in waterfall mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-container
|Mixin applied to the container when in tall waterfall mode
{}
--paper-header-panel-shadow
|Mixin applied to the waterfall shadow
{}
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-header-panel
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-header-panel/paper-header-panel.js';
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
</script>
<style>
html, body {
margin: 0;
}
paper-header-panel {
height: 100vh;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<paper-header-panel>
<paper-toolbar slot="header">Header</paper-toolbar>
<div>Content goes here...</div>
</paper-header-panel>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-header-panel/paper-header-panel.js';
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
paper-header-panel {
height: 100vh;
}
</style>
<paper-header-panel>
<paper-toolbar slot="header">Header</paper-toolbar>
<div>Content goes here...</div>
</paper-header-panel>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-header-panel
cd paper-header-panel
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm