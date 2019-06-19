This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.

paper-header-panel contains a header section and a content panel section.

Important: The paper-header-panel will not display if its parent does not have a height.

Modes

Controls header and scrolling behavior. Options are standard , seamed , waterfall , waterfall-tall , scroll and cover . Default is standard .

Mode Description standard The header is a step above the panel. The header will consume the panel at the point of entry, preventing it from passing through to the opposite side. seamed The header is presented as seamed with the panel. waterfall Similar to standard mode, but header is initially presented as seamed with panel, but then separates to form the step. waterfall-tall The header is initially taller ( tall class is added to the header). As the user scrolls, the header separates (forming an edge) while condensing ( tall class is removed from the header). scroll The header keeps its seam with the panel, and is pushed off screen. cover The panel covers the whole paper-header-panel including the header. This allows user to style the panel in such a way that the panel is partially covering the header.

Styling

To change the shadow that shows up underneath the header:

paper-header-panel { --paper-header-panel-shadow : { height: 6px ; bottom : - 6px ; box-shadow : inset 0px 5px 6px - 3px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.4); }; }

To change the panel container:

paper-header-panel { --paper-header-panel-container : { border: 1px solid gray; };

To change the panel container in different modes:

paper-header-panel { --paper-header-panel-standard-container : { border: 1px solid gray; }; --paper-header-panel-seamed-container : { border : 1px solid gray; }; --paper-header-panel-waterfall-container : { border : 1px solid gray; }; --paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-container : { border : 1px solid gray; }; --paper-header-panel-scroll-container : { border : 1px solid gray; }; --paper-header-panel-cover-container : { border : 1px solid gray; }; }

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-header-panel Mixin applied to the element {} --paper-header-panel-body Mixin applied to the element's body (i.e. everything below the toolbar) {} --paper-header-panel-container Mixin applied to the container in any mode {} --paper-header-panel-scroll-container Mixin applied to the container when in scroll mode {} --paper-header-panel-cover-container Mixin applied to the container when in cover mode {} --paper-header-panel-standard-container Mixin applied to the container when in standard mode {} --paper-header-panel-seamed-container Mixin applied to the container when in seamed mode {} --paper-header-panel-waterfall-container Mixin applied to the container when in waterfall mode {} --paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-container Mixin applied to the container when in tall waterfall mode {} --paper-header-panel-shadow Mixin applied to the waterfall shadow {}

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - header - panel

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > < style > html , body { margin : 0 ; } paper-header-panel { height : 100vh ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < paper-header-panel > < paper-toolbar slot = "header" > Header </ paper-toolbar > < div > Content goes here... </ div > </ paper-header-panel > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-header-panel/paper-header-panel.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style > paper-header-panel { height : 100vh ; } </ style > < paper-header-panel > < paper-toolbar slot = "header" > Header </ paper-toolbar > < div > Content goes here... </ div > </ paper-header-panel > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-header-panel cd paper-header-panel npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests