@polymer/paper-header-panel

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design panel with top and bottom panes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-header-panel>

This element has been deprecated in favor of app-layout.

paper-header-panel contains a header section and a content panel section.

Important: The paper-header-panel will not display if its parent does not have a height.

Modes

Controls header and scrolling behavior. Options are standard, seamed, waterfall, waterfall-tall, scroll and cover. Default is standard.

ModeDescription
standardThe header is a step above the panel. The header will consume the panel at the point of entry, preventing it from passing through to the opposite side.
seamedThe header is presented as seamed with the panel.
waterfallSimilar to standard mode, but header is initially presented as seamed with panel, but then separates to form the step.
waterfall-tallThe header is initially taller (tall class is added to the header). As the user scrolls, the header separates (forming an edge) while condensing (tall class is removed from the header).
scrollThe header keeps its seam with the panel, and is pushed off screen.
coverThe panel covers the whole paper-header-panel including the header. This allows user to style the panel in such a way that the panel is partially covering the header.

Styling

To change the shadow that shows up underneath the header:

paper-header-panel {
  --paper-header-panel-shadow: {
      height: 6px;
      bottom: -6px;
      box-shadow: inset 0px 5px 6px -3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
  };
}

To change the panel container:

paper-header-panel {
  --paper-header-panel-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

To change the panel container in different modes:

paper-header-panel {
  --paper-header-panel-standard-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

  --paper-header-panel-seamed-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

  --paper-header-panel-waterfall-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

  --paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

  --paper-header-panel-scroll-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };

  --paper-header-panel-cover-container: {
    border: 1px solid gray;
  };
}

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom propertyDescriptionDefault
--paper-header-panelMixin applied to the element{}
--paper-header-panel-bodyMixin applied to the element's body (i.e. everything below the toolbar){}
--paper-header-panel-containerMixin applied to the container in any mode{}
--paper-header-panel-scroll-containerMixin applied to the container when in scroll mode{}
--paper-header-panel-cover-containerMixin applied to the container when in cover mode{}
--paper-header-panel-standard-containerMixin applied to the container when in standard mode{}
--paper-header-panel-seamed-containerMixin applied to the container when in seamed mode{}
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-containerMixin applied to the container when in waterfall mode{}
--paper-header-panel-waterfall-tall-containerMixin applied to the container when in tall waterfall mode{}
--paper-header-panel-shadowMixin applied to the waterfall shadow{}

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-header-panel

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-header-panel/paper-header-panel.js';
      import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';
    </script>
    <style>
      html, body {
        margin: 0;
      }
      paper-header-panel {
        height: 100vh;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-header-panel>
      <paper-toolbar slot="header">Header</paper-toolbar>
      <div>Content goes here...</div>
    </paper-header-panel>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-header-panel/paper-header-panel.js';
import '@polymer/paper-toolbar/paper-toolbar.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        paper-header-panel {
          height: 100vh;
        }
      </style>
      <paper-header-panel>
        <paper-toolbar slot="header">Header</paper-toolbar>
        <div>Content goes here...</div>
      </paper-header-panel>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-header-panel
cd paper-header-panel
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

