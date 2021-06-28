paper-fab is a floating action button. It contains an image placed in the center and
comes in two sizes: regular size and a smaller size by applying the attribute
mini. When
the user touches the button, a ripple effect emanates from the center of the button.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-fab
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-fab/paper-fab.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.html';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-fab icon="favorite"></paper-fab>
<paper-fab label="😻"></paper-fab>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-fab/paper-fab.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.html';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-fab icon="favorite"></paper-fab>
<paper-fab label="😻"></paper-fab>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-fab
cd paper-fab
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm