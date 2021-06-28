openbase logo
2K

33

8mos ago

35

5

BSD-3-Clause

Not Found

No?

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-fab>

paper-fab is a floating action button. It contains an image placed in the center and comes in two sizes: regular size and a smaller size by applying the attribute mini. When the user touches the button, a ripple effect emanates from the center of the button.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-fab

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-fab/paper-fab.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.html';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-fab icon="favorite"></paper-fab>
    <paper-fab label="😻"></paper-fab>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-fab/paper-fab.js';
import '@polymer/iron-icons/iron-icons.html';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
    <paper-fab icon="favorite"></paper-fab>
    <paper-fab label="😻"></paper-fab>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-fab
cd paper-fab
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

