paper-dialog-scrollable implements a scrolling area used in a Material Design dialog. It shows a divider at the top and/or bottom indicating more content, depending on scroll position. Use this together with elements implementing PaperDialogBehavior .

< paper-dialog > < h2 > Header </ h2 > < paper-dialog-scrollable > Lorem ipsum... </ paper-dialog-scrollable > < div class = "buttons" > < paper-button > OK </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-dialog >

It shows a top divider after scrolling if it is not the first child in its parent container, indicating there is more content above. It shows a bottom divider if it is scrollable and it is not the last child in its parent container, indicating there is more content below. The bottom divider is hidden if it is scrolled to the bottom.

If paper-dialog-scrollable is not a direct child of the element implementing PaperDialogBehavior , remember to set the dialogElement :

< paper-dialog id = "myDialog" > < h2 > Header </ h2 > < div class = "my-content-wrapper" > < h4 > Sub-header </ h4 > < paper-dialog-scrollable > Lorem ipsum... </ paper-dialog-scrollable > </ div > < div class = "buttons" > < paper-button > OK </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-dialog > < script > var scrollable = myDialog.querySelector( 'paper-dialog-scrollable' ); scrollable.dialogElement = myDialog; </ script >

Styling

The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:

Custom property Description Default --paper-dialog-scrollable Mixin for the scrollable content {}

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - dialog - scrollable

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < button onclick = "dialog.open()" > Open </ button > < paper-dialog id = "dialog" > < h2 > Heading </ h2 > < paper-dialog-scrollable > < p > Scrolalble content... </ p > </ paper-dialog-scrollable > </ paper-dialog > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-dialog-scrollable/paper-dialog-scrollable.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < button on-click = "_openDialog" > Open </ button > < paper-dialog id = "dialog" > < h2 > Heading </ h2 > < paper-dialog-scrollable > < p > Scrolalble content... </ p > </ paper-dialog-scrollable > </ paper-dialog > ` ; } _openDialog() { this .$.dialog.open(); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog-scrollable cd paper-dialog-scrollable npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests