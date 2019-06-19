paper-dialog-scrollable implements a scrolling area used in a Material Design dialog. It shows
a divider at the top and/or bottom indicating more content, depending on scroll position. Use this
together with elements implementing
PaperDialogBehavior.
<paper-dialog>
<h2>Header</h2>
<paper-dialog-scrollable>
Lorem ipsum...
</paper-dialog-scrollable>
<div class="buttons">
<paper-button>OK</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-dialog>
It shows a top divider after scrolling if it is not the first child in its parent container, indicating there is more content above. It shows a bottom divider if it is scrollable and it is not the last child in its parent container, indicating there is more content below. The bottom divider is hidden if it is scrolled to the bottom.
If
paper-dialog-scrollable is not a direct child of the element implementing
PaperDialogBehavior,
remember to set the
dialogElement:
<paper-dialog id="myDialog">
<h2>Header</h2>
<div class="my-content-wrapper">
<h4>Sub-header</h4>
<paper-dialog-scrollable>
Lorem ipsum...
</paper-dialog-scrollable>
</div>
<div class="buttons">
<paper-button>OK</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-dialog>
<script>
var scrollable = myDialog.querySelector('paper-dialog-scrollable');
scrollable.dialogElement = myDialog;
</script>
The following custom properties and mixins are available for styling:
|Custom property
|Description
|Default
--paper-dialog-scrollable
|Mixin for the scrollable content
|{}
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-dialog-scrollable
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';
import '@polymer/paper-dialog-scrollable/paper-dialog-scrollable.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<button onclick="dialog.open()">Open</button>
<paper-dialog id="dialog">
<h2>Heading</h2>
<paper-dialog-scrollable>
<p>Scrolalble content...</p>
</paper-dialog-scrollable>
</paper-dialog>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';
import '@polymer/paper-dialog-scrollable/paper-dialog-scrollable.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<button on-click="_openDialog">Open</button>
<paper-dialog id="dialog">
<h2>Heading</h2>
<paper-dialog-scrollable>
<p>Scrolalble content...</p>
</paper-dialog-scrollable>
</paper-dialog>
`;
}
_openDialog() {
this.$.dialog.open();
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog-scrollable
cd paper-dialog-scrollable
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm