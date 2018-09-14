Use
PaperDialogBehavior and
paper-dialog-shared-styles.js to implement a Material Design
dialog.
For example, if
<paper-dialog-impl> implements this behavior:
<paper-dialog-impl>
<h2>Header</h2>
<div>Dialog body</div>
<div class="paper-dialog-buttons">
<paper-button dialog-dismiss>Cancel</paper-button>
<paper-button dialog-confirm>Accept</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-dialog-impl>
paper-dialog-shared-styles.js provide styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons.
Use the
<h2> tag for the header and the
paper-dialog-buttons or
buttons class for the action area. You can use the
paper-dialog-scrollable element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling content area.
Use the
dialog-dismiss and
dialog-confirm attributes on interactive controls to close the
dialog. If the user dismisses the dialog with
dialog-confirm, the
closingReason will update
to include
confirmed: true.
This element has
role="dialog" by default. Depending on the context, it may be more appropriate
to override this attribute with
role="alertdialog".
If
modal is set, the element will prevent the focus from exiting the element.
It will also ensure that focus remains in the dialog.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-dialog-behavior
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {PaperDialogBehavior} from '@polymer/paper-dialog-behavior/paper-dialog-behavior.js';
class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors(PaperDialogBehavior, PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<style include="paper-dialog-shared-styles"></style>
<slot></slot>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog-behavior
cd paper-dialog-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm