PaperDialogBehavior

Use PaperDialogBehavior and paper-dialog-shared-styles.js to implement a Material Design dialog.

For example, if <paper-dialog-impl> implements this behavior:

< paper-dialog-impl > < h2 > Header </ h2 > < div > Dialog body </ div > < div class = "paper-dialog-buttons" > < paper-button dialog-dismiss > Cancel </ paper-button > < paper-button dialog-confirm > Accept </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-dialog-impl >

paper-dialog-shared-styles.js provide styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons. Use the <h2> tag for the header and the paper-dialog-buttons or buttons class for the action area. You can use the paper-dialog-scrollable element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling content area.

Use the dialog-dismiss and dialog-confirm attributes on interactive controls to close the dialog. If the user dismisses the dialog with dialog-confirm , the closingReason will update to include confirmed: true .

Accessibility

This element has role="dialog" by default. Depending on the context, it may be more appropriate to override this attribute with role="alertdialog" .

If modal is set, the element will prevent the focus from exiting the element. It will also ensure that focus remains in the dialog.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - dialog - behavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {PaperDialogBehavior} from '@polymer/paper-dialog-behavior/paper-dialog-behavior.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ( PaperDialogBehavior , PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < style include = "paper-dialog-shared-styles" > </ style > < slot > </ slot > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog-behavior cd paper-dialog-behavior npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests