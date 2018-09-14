openbase logo
@polymer/paper-dialog-behavior

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Makes an element a Material Design dialog

npm
GitHub
CDN

8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

PaperDialogBehavior

Use PaperDialogBehavior and paper-dialog-shared-styles.js to implement a Material Design dialog.

For example, if <paper-dialog-impl> implements this behavior:

<paper-dialog-impl>
  <h2>Header</h2>
  <div>Dialog body</div>
  <div class="paper-dialog-buttons">
    <paper-button dialog-dismiss>Cancel</paper-button>
    <paper-button dialog-confirm>Accept</paper-button>
  </div>
</paper-dialog-impl>

paper-dialog-shared-styles.js provide styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons. Use the <h2> tag for the header and the paper-dialog-buttons or buttons class for the action area. You can use the paper-dialog-scrollable element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling content area.

Use the dialog-dismiss and dialog-confirm attributes on interactive controls to close the dialog. If the user dismisses the dialog with dialog-confirm, the closingReason will update to include confirmed: true.

Accessibility

This element has role="dialog" by default. Depending on the context, it may be more appropriate to override this attribute with role="alertdialog".

If modal is set, the element will prevent the focus from exiting the element. It will also ensure that focus remains in the dialog.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-dialog-behavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {PaperDialogBehavior} from '@polymer/paper-dialog-behavior/paper-dialog-behavior.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors(PaperDialogBehavior, PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style include="paper-dialog-shared-styles"></style>
      <slot></slot>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog-behavior
cd paper-dialog-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

