<paper-dialog> is a dialog with Material Design styling and optional animations when it is
opened or closed. It provides styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons.
You can use the
<paper-dialog-scrollable> element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling
content area. To autofocus a specific child element after opening the dialog, give it the
autofocus
attribute. See
PaperDialogBehavior and
IronOverlayBehavior for specifics.
For example, the following code implements a dialog with a header, scrolling content area and
buttons. Focus will be given to the
dialog-confirm button when the dialog is opened.
<paper-dialog>
<h2>Header</h2>
<paper-dialog-scrollable>
Lorem ipsum...
</paper-dialog-scrollable>
<div class="buttons">
<paper-button dialog-dismiss>Cancel</paper-button>
<paper-button dialog-confirm autofocus>Accept</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-dialog>
See the docs for
PaperDialogBehavior for the custom properties available for styling
this element.
Set the
entry-animation and/or
exit-animation attributes to add an animation when the dialog
is opened or closed. See the documentation in
PolymerElements/neon-animation for more info.
For example:
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-up-animation.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/fade-out-animation.js';
</script>
<paper-dialog entry-animation="scale-up-animation"
exit-animation="fade-out-animation">
<h2>Header</h2>
<div>Dialog body</div>
</paper-dialog>
See the docs for
PaperDialogBehavior for accessibility features implemented by this
element.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-dialog
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-dialog>
<h2>Content</h2>
</paper-dialog>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-dialog>
<h2>Content</h2>
</paper-dialog>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog
cd paper-dialog
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm