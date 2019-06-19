<paper-dialog> is a dialog with Material Design styling and optional animations when it is opened or closed. It provides styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons. You can use the <paper-dialog-scrollable> element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling content area. To autofocus a specific child element after opening the dialog, give it the autofocus attribute. See PaperDialogBehavior and IronOverlayBehavior for specifics.

For example, the following code implements a dialog with a header, scrolling content area and buttons. Focus will be given to the dialog-confirm button when the dialog is opened.

< paper-dialog > < h2 > Header </ h2 > < paper-dialog-scrollable > Lorem ipsum... </ paper-dialog-scrollable > < div class = "buttons" > < paper-button dialog-dismiss > Cancel </ paper-button > < paper-button dialog-confirm autofocus > Accept </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-dialog >

Styling

See the docs for PaperDialogBehavior for the custom properties available for styling this element.

Animations

Set the entry-animation and/or exit-animation attributes to add an animation when the dialog is opened or closed. See the documentation in PolymerElements/neon-animation for more info.

For example:

< script type = "module" > </ script > < paper-dialog entry-animation = "scale-up-animation" exit-animation = "fade-out-animation" > < h2 > Header </ h2 > < div > Dialog body </ div > </ paper-dialog >

Accessibility

See the docs for PaperDialogBehavior for accessibility features implemented by this element.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - dialog

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-dialog > < h2 > Content </ h2 > </ paper-dialog > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-dialog > < h2 > Content </ h2 > </ paper-dialog > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog cd paper-dialog npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests