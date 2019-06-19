openbase logo
@polymer/paper-dialog

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

A Material Design dialog

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-dialog>

<paper-dialog> is a dialog with Material Design styling and optional animations when it is opened or closed. It provides styles for a header, content area, and an action area for buttons. You can use the <paper-dialog-scrollable> element (in its own repository) if you need a scrolling content area. To autofocus a specific child element after opening the dialog, give it the autofocus attribute. See PaperDialogBehavior and IronOverlayBehavior for specifics.

For example, the following code implements a dialog with a header, scrolling content area and buttons. Focus will be given to the dialog-confirm button when the dialog is opened.

<paper-dialog>
  <h2>Header</h2>
  <paper-dialog-scrollable>
    Lorem ipsum...
  </paper-dialog-scrollable>
  <div class="buttons">
    <paper-button dialog-dismiss>Cancel</paper-button>
    <paper-button dialog-confirm autofocus>Accept</paper-button>
  </div>
</paper-dialog>

Styling

See the docs for PaperDialogBehavior for the custom properties available for styling this element.

Animations

Set the entry-animation and/or exit-animation attributes to add an animation when the dialog is opened or closed. See the documentation in PolymerElements/neon-animation for more info.

For example:

<script type="module">
  import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-up-animation.js';
  import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/fade-out-animation.js';
</script>

<paper-dialog entry-animation="scale-up-animation"
              exit-animation="fade-out-animation">
  <h2>Header</h2>
  <div>Dialog body</div>
</paper-dialog>

Accessibility

See the docs for PaperDialogBehavior for accessibility features implemented by this element.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-dialog

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-dialog>
      <h2>Content</h2>
    </paper-dialog>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-dialog/paper-dialog.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-dialog>
        <h2>Content</h2>
      </paper-dialog>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-dialog
cd paper-dialog
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

