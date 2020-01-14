paper-checkbox is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. User can
tap the checkbox to check or uncheck it. Usually you use checkboxes to allow
user to select multiple options from a set. If you have a single ON/OFF option,
avoid using a single checkbox and use
paper-toggle-button instead.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-checkbox
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-checkbox>Unchecked</paper-checkbox>
<paper-checkbox checked>Checked</paper-checkbox>
<paper-checkbox disabled>Disabled</paper-checkbox>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-checkbox>Unchecked</paper-checkbox>
<paper-checkbox checked>Checked</paper-checkbox>
<paper-checkbox disabled>Disabled</paper-checkbox>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-checkbox
cd paper-checkbox
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm