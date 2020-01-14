openbase logo
@polymer/paper-checkbox

by PolymerElements
3.1.0

A Material Design checkbox

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<paper-checkbox>

paper-checkbox is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. User can tap the checkbox to check or uncheck it. Usually you use checkboxes to allow user to select multiple options from a set. If you have a single ON/OFF option, avoid using a single checkbox and use paper-toggle-button instead.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/paper-checkbox

In an HTML file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <paper-checkbox>Unchecked</paper-checkbox>
    <paper-checkbox checked>Checked</paper-checkbox>
    <paper-checkbox disabled>Disabled</paper-checkbox>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';

import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js';

class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <paper-checkbox>Unchecked</paper-checkbox>
      <paper-checkbox checked>Checked</paper-checkbox>
      <paper-checkbox disabled>Disabled</paper-checkbox>
    `;
  }
}

customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-checkbox
cd paper-checkbox
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

