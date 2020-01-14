paper-checkbox is a button that can be either checked or unchecked. User can tap the checkbox to check or uncheck it. Usually you use checkboxes to allow user to select multiple options from a set. If you have a single ON/OFF option, avoid using a single checkbox and use paper-toggle-button instead.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - checkbox

In an HTML file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-checkbox > Unchecked </ paper-checkbox > < paper-checkbox checked > Checked </ paper-checkbox > < paper-checkbox disabled > Disabled </ paper-checkbox > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-checkbox/paper-checkbox.js' ; class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-checkbox > Unchecked </ paper-checkbox > < paper-checkbox checked > Checked </ paper-checkbox > < paper-checkbox disabled > Disabled </ paper-checkbox > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'example-element' , ExampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-checkbox cd paper-checkbox npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests