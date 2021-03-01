paper-card is a container with a drop shadow.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/paper-card
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/paper-card/paper-card.js';
import '@polymer/paper-button/paper-button.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<paper-card heading="Emmental" image="http://placehold.it/350x150/FFC107/000000" alt="Emmental">
<div class="card-content">
Emmentaler or Emmental is a yellow, medium-hard cheese that originated in the area around Emmental, Switzerland. It is one of the cheeses of Switzerland, and is sometimes known as Swiss cheese.
</div>
<div class="card-actions">
<paper-button>Share</paper-button>
<paper-button>Explore!</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-card>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/paper-card/paper-card.js';
import '@polymer/paper-button/paper-button.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<paper-card heading="Emmental" image="http://placehold.it/350x150/FFC107/000000" alt="Emmental">
<div class="card-content">
Emmentaler or Emmental is a yellow, medium-hard cheese that originated in the area around Emmental, Switzerland. It is one of the cheeses of Switzerland, and is sometimes known as Swiss cheese.
</div>
<div class="card-actions">
<paper-button>Share</paper-button>
<paper-button>Explore!</paper-button>
</div>
</paper-card>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-card
cd paper-card
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm