paper-card is a container with a drop shadow.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / paper - card

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < paper-card heading = "Emmental" image = "http://placehold.it/350x150/FFC107/000000" alt = "Emmental" > < div class = "card-content" > Emmentaler or Emmental is a yellow, medium-hard cheese that originated in the area around Emmental, Switzerland. It is one of the cheeses of Switzerland, and is sometimes known as Swiss cheese. </ div > < div class = "card-actions" > < paper-button > Share </ paper-button > < paper-button > Explore! </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-card > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/paper-card/paper-card.js' ; import '@polymer/paper-button/paper-button.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < paper-card heading = "Emmental" image = "http://placehold.it/350x150/FFC107/000000" alt = "Emmental" > < div class = "card-content" > Emmentaler or Emmental is a yellow, medium-hard cheese that originated in the area around Emmental, Switzerland. It is one of the cheeses of Switzerland, and is sometimes known as Swiss cheese. </ div > < div class = "card-actions" > < paper-button > Share </ paper-button > < paper-button > Explore! </ paper-button > </ div > </ paper-card > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/paper-card cd paper-card npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests