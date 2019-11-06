openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/neon-animation

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Polymer + Web Animations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.7K

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ neon-animation is deprecated ⚠️

Please use the Web Animations API or CSS animations instead. See An Update on Neon Animation for more information.

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

neon-animation

neon-animation is a suite of elements and behaviors to implement pluggable animated transitions for Polymer Elements using Web Animations. Please note that these elements do not include the web-animations polyfill.

See: Documentation, Demo.

See the guide for detailed usage.

Usage

Installation

Element:

npm install --save @polymer/neon-animation

Polyfill:

npm install --save web-animations-js

In an HTML file

NeonAnimatableBehavior

Elements that can be animated by NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior should implement the NeonAnimatableBehavior behavior, or NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior if they're also responsible for running an animation.

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimatableBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable-behavior.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimatableBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        :host {
          display: block;
        }
      </style>

      <slot></slot>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <div>this entire element will be animated after one second</div>
    `;
  }

  connectedCallback() {
    super.connectedCallback();

    // must be set here because properties is static and cannot reference "this"
    this.animationConfig = {
      // provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
      name: 'scale-down-animation',
      node: this,
    };

    setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

<neon-animatable>

A simple element that implements NeonAnimatableBehavior.

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
  </head>
  <body>
    <neon-animatable id="animatable">
      <div>this entire element and its parent will be animated after one second</div>
    </neon-animatable>
    <runner-element></runner-element>
    <script type="module">
      import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer';
      import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
      import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';

      const animatable = document.getElementById('animatable');

      class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
        connectedCallback() {
          super.connectedCallback();

          this.animationConfig = {
            // provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
            name: 'scale-down-animation',
            // node is node to animate
            node: animatable,
          }

          setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
        }
      }
      customElements.define('runner-element', SampleElement);
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <div>this div will not be animated</div>
      <neon-animatable id="animatable">
        <div>this div and its parent will be animated after one second</div>
      </neon-animatable>
    `;
  }

  connectedCallback() {
    super.connectedCallback();

    // must be set here because properties is static and cannot reference "this"
    this.animationConfig = {
      // provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
      name: 'scale-down-animation',
      node: this.$.animatable,
    };

    setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

<neon-animated-pages>

neon-animated-pages manages a set of pages and runs an animation when switching between them.

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animated-pages.js';
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-from-right-animation.js';
      import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-left-animation.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <neon-animated-pages
        id="pages"
        selected="0"
        entry-animation="slide-from-right-animation"
        exit-animation="slide-left-animation">
      <neon-animatable>1</neon-animatable>
      <neon-animatable>2</neon-animatable>
      <neon-animatable>3</neon-animatable>
      <neon-animatable>4</neon-animatable>
      <neon-animatable>5</neon-animatable>
    </neon-animated-pages>
    <button onclick="increase()">+</button>
    <button onclick="decrease()">-</button>
    <script>
      const pages = document.getElementById('pages');
      function increase() { pages.selected = pages.selected + 1 % 5; };
      function decrease() { pages.selected = (pages.selected - 1 + 5) % 5; };
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animated-pages.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-from-right-animation.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-left-animation.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <neon-animated-pages
          id="pages"
          selected="0"
          entry-animation="slide-from-right-animation"
          exit-animation="slide-left-animation">
        <neon-animatable>1</neon-animatable>
        <neon-animatable>2</neon-animatable>
        <neon-animatable>3</neon-animatable>
        <neon-animatable>4</neon-animatable>
        <neon-animatable>5</neon-animatable>
      </neon-animated-pages>
      <button on-click="increase">+</button>
      <button on-click="decrease">-</button>
    `;
  }

  increase() {
    this.$.pages.selected = this.$.pages.selected + 1 % 5;
  }

  decrease() {
    this.$.pages.selected = (this.$.pages.selected - 1 + 5) % 5;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <div>this div will not be animated</div>
      <neon-animatable id="animatable">
        <div>this div and its parent will be animated after one second</div>
      </neon-animatable>
    `;
  }

  connectedCallback() {
    super.connectedCallback();

    // must be set here because properties is static and cannot reference "this"
    this.animationConfig = {
      // provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
      name: 'scale-down-animation',
      node: this.$.animatable,
    };

    setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/neon-animation
cd neon-animation
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial