⚠️ neon-animation is deprecated ⚠️

Please use the Web Animations API or CSS animations instead. See An Update on Neon Animation for more information.

neon-animation is a suite of elements and behaviors to implement pluggable animated transitions for Polymer Elements using Web Animations. Please note that these elements do not include the web-animations polyfill.

See: Documentation, Demo.

See the guide for detailed usage.

Usage

Installation

Element:

npm install --save @ polymer / neon - animation

Polyfill:

npm install --save web-animations-js

In an HTML file

NeonAnimatableBehavior

Elements that can be animated by NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior should implement the NeonAnimatableBehavior behavior, or NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior if they're also responsible for running an animation.

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {NeonAnimatableBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable-behavior.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ NeonAnimatableBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < style > :host { display : block; } </ style > < slot > </ slot > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < div > this entire element will be animated after one second </ div > ` ; } connectedCallback() { super .connectedCallback(); this .animationConfig = { name : 'scale-down-animation' , node : this , }; setTimeout( () => this .playAnimation(), 1000 ); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

A simple element that implements NeonAnimatableBehavior.

In an html file

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < neon-animatable id = "animatable" > < div > this entire element and its parent will be animated after one second </ div > </ neon-animatable > < runner-element > </ runner-element > < script type = "module" > const animatable = document.getElementById( 'animatable' ); class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { connectedCallback() { super .connectedCallback(); this .animationConfig = { name: 'scale-down-animation' , node: animatable, } setTimeout(() => this .playAnimation(), 1000 ); } } customElements.define( 'runner-element' , SampleElement); </ script > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js' ; class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors ([ NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < div > this div will not be animated </ div > < neon-animatable id = "animatable" > < div > this div and its parent will be animated after one second </ div > </ neon-animatable > ` ; } connectedCallback() { super .connectedCallback(); this .animationConfig = { name : 'scale-down-animation' , node : this .$.animatable, }; setTimeout( () => this .playAnimation(), 1000 ); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

neon-animated-pages manages a set of pages and runs an animation when switching between them.

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < neon-animated-pages id = "pages" selected = "0" entry-animation = "slide-from-right-animation" exit-animation = "slide-left-animation" > < neon-animatable > 1 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 2 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 3 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 4 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 5 </ neon-animatable > </ neon-animated-pages > < button onclick = "increase()" > + </ button > < button onclick = "decrease()" > - </ button > < script > const pages = document .getElementById( 'pages' ); function increase ( ) { pages.selected = pages.selected + 1 % 5 ; }; function decrease ( ) { pages.selected = (pages.selected - 1 + 5 ) % 5 ; }; </ script > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animated-pages.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-from-right-animation.js' ; import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-left-animation.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < neon-animated-pages id = "pages" selected = "0" entry-animation = "slide-from-right-animation" exit-animation = "slide-left-animation" > < neon-animatable > 1 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 2 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 3 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 4 </ neon-animatable > < neon-animatable > 5 </ neon-animatable > </ neon-animated-pages > < button on-click = "increase" > + </ button > < button on-click = "decrease" > - </ button > ` ; } increase() { this .$.pages.selected = this .$.pages.selected + 1 % 5 ; } decrease() { this .$.pages.selected = ( this .$.pages.selected - 1 + 5 ) % 5 ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

In a Polymer 3 element

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/neon-animation cd neon-animation npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests