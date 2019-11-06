⚠️ neon-animation is deprecated ⚠️
Please use the Web Animations API or CSS animations instead. See An Update on Neon Animation for more information.
neon-animation is a suite of elements and behaviors to implement pluggable animated transitions for Polymer Elements using Web Animations. Please note that these elements do not include the web-animations polyfill.
See: Documentation, Demo.
See the guide for detailed usage.
Element:
npm install --save @polymer/neon-animation
Polyfill:
npm install --save web-animations-js
NeonAnimatableBehavior
Elements that can be animated by
NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior should implement the
NeonAnimatableBehavior behavior, or
NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior if they're also responsible for running an animation.
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimatableBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable-behavior.js';
class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimatableBehavior], PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
:host {
display: block;
}
</style>
<slot></slot>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';
class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<div>this entire element will be animated after one second</div>
`;
}
connectedCallback() {
super.connectedCallback();
// must be set here because properties is static and cannot reference "this"
this.animationConfig = {
// provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
name: 'scale-down-animation',
node: this,
};
setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
<neon-animatable>
A simple element that implements NeonAnimatableBehavior.
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<neon-animatable id="animatable">
<div>this entire element and its parent will be animated after one second</div>
</neon-animatable>
<runner-element></runner-element>
<script type="module">
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior} from '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animation-runner-behavior.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js';
const animatable = document.getElementById('animatable');
class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([NeonAnimationRunnerBehavior], PolymerElement) {
connectedCallback() {
super.connectedCallback();
this.animationConfig = {
// provided by neon-animation/animations/scale-down-animation.js
name: 'scale-down-animation',
// node is node to animate
node: animatable,
}
setTimeout(() => this.playAnimation(), 1000);
}
}
customElements.define('runner-element', SampleElement);
</script>
</body>
</html>
<neon-animated-pages>
neon-animated-pages manages a set of pages and runs an animation when
switching between them.
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animated-pages.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-from-right-animation.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-left-animation.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<neon-animated-pages
id="pages"
selected="0"
entry-animation="slide-from-right-animation"
exit-animation="slide-left-animation">
<neon-animatable>1</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>2</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>3</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>4</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>5</neon-animatable>
</neon-animated-pages>
<button onclick="increase()">+</button>
<button onclick="decrease()">-</button>
<script>
const pages = document.getElementById('pages');
function increase() { pages.selected = pages.selected + 1 % 5; };
function decrease() { pages.selected = (pages.selected - 1 + 5) % 5; };
</script>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animated-pages.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/neon-animatable.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-from-right-animation.js';
import '@polymer/neon-animation/animations/slide-left-animation.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<neon-animated-pages
id="pages"
selected="0"
entry-animation="slide-from-right-animation"
exit-animation="slide-left-animation">
<neon-animatable>1</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>2</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>3</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>4</neon-animatable>
<neon-animatable>5</neon-animatable>
</neon-animated-pages>
<button on-click="increase">+</button>
<button on-click="decrease">-</button>
`;
}
increase() {
this.$.pages.selected = this.$.pages.selected + 1 % 5;
}
decrease() {
this.$.pages.selected = (this.$.pages.selected - 1 + 5) % 5;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/neon-animation
cd neon-animation
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm