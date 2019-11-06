Element wrapper for the marked library.

<marked-element> accepts Markdown source, and renders it to a child element with the slot markdown-html . This child element can be styled as you would a normal DOM element. If you do not provide a child element with the markdown-html slot, the Markdown source will still be rendered, but to a shadow DOM child that cannot be styled.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / marked - element

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > < style > [slot="markdown-html"] p { color : red; } </ style > </ head > < body > < marked-element > < div slot = "markdown-html" > </ div > < script type = "text/markdown" > Check out my markdown! We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their textual representation: `` `html <awesome-sauce> <div>Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div. </awesome-sauce> ` `` </ script > </ marked-element > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/marked-element/marked-element.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < style > [slot="markdown-html"] p { color : red; } </ style > < marked-element > < div slot = "markdown-html" > </ div > < script type = "text/markdown" > Check out my markdown! We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their textual representation: \` \` \` html < awesome-sauce > < div > Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div. </ awesome-sauce > \` \` \` </ script > </ marked-element > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/marked-element cd marked-element npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests