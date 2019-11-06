Element wrapper for the marked library.
<marked-element> accepts Markdown source, and renders it to a child
element with the slot
markdown-html. This child element can be styled
as you would a normal DOM element. If you do not provide a child element
with the
markdown-html slot, the Markdown source will still be rendered,
but to a shadow DOM child that cannot be styled.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/marked-element
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/marked-element/marked-element.js';
</script>
<style>
[slot="markdown-html"] p {
color: red;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<marked-element>
<div slot="markdown-html"></div>
<script type="text/markdown">
Check out my markdown!
We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their
textual representation:
```html
<awesome-sauce>
<div>Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div.
</awesome-sauce>
```
</script>
</marked-element>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/marked-element/marked-element.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
[slot="markdown-html"] p {
color: red;
}
</style>
<marked-element>
<div slot="markdown-html"></div>
<script type="text/markdown">
Check out my markdown!
We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their
textual representation:
\`\`\`html
<awesome-sauce>
<div>Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div.
</awesome-sauce>
\`\`\`
</script>
</marked-element>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/marked-element
cd marked-element
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm