openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@polymer/marked-element

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Element wrapper for the marked library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<marked-element>

Element wrapper for the marked library.

<marked-element> accepts Markdown source, and renders it to a child element with the slot markdown-html. This child element can be styled as you would a normal DOM element. If you do not provide a child element with the markdown-html slot, the Markdown source will still be rendered, but to a shadow DOM child that cannot be styled.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/marked-element

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/marked-element/marked-element.js';
    </script>
    <style>
      [slot="markdown-html"] p {
        color: red;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <marked-element>
      <div slot="markdown-html"></div>
      <script type="text/markdown">
        Check out my markdown!

        We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their
        textual representation:

        ```html
        <awesome-sauce>
          <div>Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div.
        </awesome-sauce>
        ```
      </script>
    </marked-element>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/marked-element/marked-element.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        [slot="markdown-html"] p {
          color: red;
        }
      </style>
      <marked-element>
        <div slot="markdown-html"></div>
        <script type="text/markdown">
          Check out my markdown!

          We can even embed elements without fear of the HTML parser mucking up their
          textual representation:

          \`\`\`html
          <awesome-sauce>
            <div>Oops, I'm about to forget to close this div.
          </awesome-sauce>
          \`\`\`
        </script>
      </marked-element>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/marked-element
cd marked-element
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial