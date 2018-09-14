IronValidatorBehavior

Use IronValidatorBehavior to implement a custom input/form validator. Element instances implementing this behavior will be registered for use in elements that implement IronValidatableBehavior .

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - validator - behavior

In a Polymer 3 element that is a validator

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {IronValidatorBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-validator-behavior/iron-validator-behavior.js' ; class SampleValidator extends mixinBehaviors ([ IronValidatorBehavior ], PolymerElement ) { function validate ( value ) { return value === 'cat' ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-validator' , SampleValidator);

Using this validator element in an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < sample-validator id = "aValidator" > </ sample-validator > < input id = "input" > < script > input.addEventListener( 'input' , function (event) { var valid = aValidator.validate(input.value); if (valid) input.removeAttribute( 'invalid' ); else input.setAttribute( 'invalid' , true ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-validator-behavior cd iron-validator-behavior npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests