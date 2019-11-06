A set of utility classes to make testing easier. For more details on the methods available, please check the documentation of mock-interactions.js and test-helpers.js

See: Documentation.

Usage

Mock Interactions

This is a set of methods to simulate mouse or keyboard interaction with an element.

import {pressSpace, tap} from '@polymer/iron-test-helpers/mock-interactions.js' ; test( 'can be triggered with space' , function ( done ) { button.addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( ) { done(); }); pressSpace(button); }); test( 'can be clicked' , function ( done ) { button.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { done(); }); tap(button); });

Note on globals

Note that in version 3.x, importing mock-interactions.js and test-helpers.js will also set the window.MockInteractions and window.TestHelpers globals, respectively (and importing iron-test-helpers.js will set both). This is done only for backwards compatibility, and will be removed in the next major version. All users should migrate away from globals and onto direct ES module imports.

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-test-helpers cd iron-test-helpers npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the tests