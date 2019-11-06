A set of utility classes to make testing easier. For more details on the methods
available, please check the documentation of
mock-interactions.js and
test-helpers.js
See: Documentation.
This is a set of methods to simulate mouse or keyboard interaction with an element.
import {pressSpace, tap} from '@polymer/iron-test-helpers/mock-interactions.js';
test('can be triggered with space', function(done) {
button.addEventListener('keydown', function() {
done();
});
pressSpace(button);
});
test('can be clicked', function(done) {
button.addEventListener('click', function() {
done();
});
tap(button);
});
Note that in version 3.x, importing
mock-interactions.js and
test-helpers.js
will also set the
window.MockInteractions and
window.TestHelpers globals,
respectively (and importing
iron-test-helpers.js will set both). This is done
only for backwards compatibility, and will be removed in the next major version.
All users should migrate away from globals and onto direct ES module imports.
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-test-helpers
cd iron-test-helpers
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer test --npm