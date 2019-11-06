openbase logo
@polymer/iron-test-helpers

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Utility classes to make testing easier

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

iron-test-helpers

A set of utility classes to make testing easier. For more details on the methods available, please check the documentation of mock-interactions.js and test-helpers.js

See: Documentation.

Usage

Mock Interactions

This is a set of methods to simulate mouse or keyboard interaction with an element.

import {pressSpace, tap} from '@polymer/iron-test-helpers/mock-interactions.js';

test('can be triggered with space', function(done) {
  button.addEventListener('keydown', function() {
    done();
  });
  pressSpace(button);
});

test('can be clicked', function(done) {
  button.addEventListener('click', function() {
    done();
  });
  tap(button);
});

Note on globals

Note that in version 3.x, importing mock-interactions.js and test-helpers.js will also set the window.MockInteractions and window.TestHelpers globals, respectively (and importing iron-test-helpers.js will set both). This is done only for backwards compatibility, and will be removed in the next major version. All users should migrate away from globals and onto direct ES module imports.

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-test-helpers
cd iron-test-helpers
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

