IronSelectableBehavior,
IronMultiSelectableBehavior
iron-selector is an element which can be used to manage a list of elements
that can be selected. Tapping on the item will make the item selected. The
selected indicates which item is being selected. The default is to use the
index of the item.
iron-selector's functionality is entirely defined by
IronMultiSelectableBehavior.
IronSelectableBehavior gives an element the concept of a selected child
element. By default, the element will select one of its selectable children
when a 'tap'
event
(synthesized by Polymer, roughly 'click') is dispatched to it.
IronSelectableBehavior lets you ...
selectable),
selectedItem) and all elements
in the selectable set (
items),
select,
selectNext, etc.),
selectedClass,
selectedAttribute),
... among other things.
IronMultiSelectableBehavior includes all the features of
IronSelectableBehavior as well as a
multi property, which can be set to
true to indicate that the element can have multiple selected child elements.
It also includes the
selectedItems and
selectedValues properties for
working with arrays of selectable elements and their corresponding values
(
multi is
true) - similar to the single-item versions provided by
IronSelectableBehavior:
selectedItem and
selected.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-selector
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-selector/iron-selector.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-selector selected="0">
<div>Item 1</div>
<div>Item 2</div>
<div>Item 3</div>
</iron-selector>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import '@polymer/iron-selector/iron-selector.js';
class ExampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-selector selected="0">
<div>Item 1</div>
<div>Item 2</div>
<div>Item 3</div>
</iron-selector>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('example-element', ExampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-selector
cd iron-selector
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm