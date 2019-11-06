openbase logo
@polymer/iron-resizable-behavior

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Coordinates the flow of resizeable elements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

IronResizableBehavior

IronResizableBehavior is a behavior that can be used in Polymer elements to coordinate the flow of resize events between "resizers" (elements that control the size or hidden state of their children) and "resizables" (elements that need to be notified when they are resized or un-hidden by their parents in order to take action on their new measurements).

Elements that perform measurement should add the IronResizableBehavior behavior to their element definition and listen for the iron-resize event on themselves. This event will be fired when they become showing after having been hidden, when they are resized explicitly by another resizable, or when the window has been resized.

Note, the iron-resize event is non-bubbling.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-resizable-behavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {IronResizableBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-resizable-behavior/iron-resizable-behavior.js';

class SampleElement extends mixinBehaviors([IronResizableBehavior], PolymerElement) {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <style>
        :host {
          display: block;
          position: absolute;
          top: 0;
          right: 0;
          bottom: 0;
          left: 0;
        }
      </style>
      <span>width: [[width]] </span>
      <span>height: [[height]]</span>
    `;
  }

  static get properties() {
    return {
      width: Number,
      height: Number,
    }
  }

  connectedCallback() {
    super.connectedCallback();
    this.addEventListener('iron-resize', this.onIronResize.bind(this));
  }

  onIronResize() {
    this.width = this.offsetWidth;
    this.height = this.offsetHeight;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-resizable-behavior
cd iron-resizable-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

