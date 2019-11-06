IronMenuBehavior,
IronMenubarBehavior
IronMenuBehavior and
IronMenubarBehavior implement accessible menu and
menubar behaviors.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-menu-behavior
import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js';
import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js';
import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js';
import {IronMenuBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-menu-behavior/iron-menu-behavior.js';
class SimpleMenu extends mixinBehaviors(IronMenuBehavior, PolymerElement) {
static get template() {
return html`
<style>
:host > ::slotted(*) {
display: block;
}
:host > ::slotted(.iron-selected) {
color: white;
background-color: var(--google-blue-500);
}
</style>
<slot></slot>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('simple-menu', SimpleMenu);
Then, in your HTML:
<script type="module" src="./simple-menu.js"></script>
<style>
simple-menu .iron-selected {
background-color: blue;
color: white;
}
</style>
<simple-menu>
<div role="menuitem">Item 0</div>
<div role="menuitem">Item 1</div>
<div role="menuitem" disabled aria-disabled="true">Item 2 (disabled)</div>
</simple-menu>
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-menu-behavior
cd iron-menu-behavior
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm