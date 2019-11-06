IronMenuBehavior , IronMenubarBehavior

IronMenuBehavior and IronMenubarBehavior implement accessible menu and menubar behaviors.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - menu - behavior

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement} from '@polymer/polymer/polymer-element.js' ; import {mixinBehaviors} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/legacy/class.js' ; import {html} from '@polymer/polymer/lib/utils/html-tag.js' ; import {IronMenuBehavior} from '@polymer/iron-menu-behavior/iron-menu-behavior.js' ; class SimpleMenu extends mixinBehaviors ( IronMenuBehavior , PolymerElement ) { static get template() { return html` < style > :host > ::slotted( *) { display : block; } :host > ::slotted(.iron-selected) { color : white; background-color : var (--google-blue-500); } </ style > < slot > </ slot > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'simple-menu' , SimpleMenu);

Then, in your HTML:

< script type = "module" src = "./simple-menu.js" > </ script > < style > simple-menu .iron-selected { background-color : blue; color : white; } </ style > < simple-menu > < div role = "menuitem" > Item 0 </ div > < div role = "menuitem" > Item 1 </ div > < div role = "menuitem" disabled aria-disabled = "true" > Item 2 (disabled) </ div > </ simple-menu >

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-menu-behavior cd iron-menu-behavior npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests