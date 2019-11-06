iron-media-query can be used to data bind to a CSS media query. The query property is a bare CSS media query. The query-matches property is a boolean representing whether the page matches that media query.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - media - query

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-media-query query = "(min-width: 600px)" > </ iron-media-query > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-media-query/iron-media-query.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-media-query query = "(min-width: 600px)" > </ iron-media-query > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-media-query cd iron-media-query npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests