iron-media-query can be used to data bind to a CSS media query.
The
query property is a bare CSS media query.
The
query-matches property is a boolean representing whether the page matches that media query.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-media-query
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-media-query/iron-media-query.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-media-query query="(min-width: 600px)"></iron-media-query>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-media-query/iron-media-query.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-media-query query="(min-width: 600px)"></iron-media-query>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-media-query
cd iron-media-query
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm