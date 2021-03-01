openbase logo
@polymer/iron-location

by PolymerElements
3.0.2 (see all)

A Polymer element that manages binding to the page's URL.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

iron-location

The iron-location elements manage bindings to and from the current URL and query parameters. See: Documentation, iron-location demo, iron-query-params demo.

<iron-location>

The iron-location element manages binding to and from the current URL.

<iron-query-params>

The iron-query-params element manages serialization and parsing of query parameter strings.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-location

In an html file

<iron-location>
<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <iron-location
        path="/social/profiles"
        hash="profilePicture"
        query="userId=polymer&display=dark"
        dwell-time="1000">
    </iron-location>
  </body>
</html>

<iron-query-params>

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-query-params.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <dom-bind>
      <template>
        <iron-location
            path="/social/profiles"
            hash="profilePicture"
            query="{{paramsString}}"
            dwell-time="1000">
        </iron-location>
        <iron-query-params
            id="queryParams"
            params-string='{{paramsString}}'
            params-object='{"userId": "polymer", "display": "dark"}'>
        </iron-query-params>
      </template>
    </dom-bind>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

<iron-location>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-location
          path="/social/profiles"
          hash="profilePicture"
          query="userId=polymer&display=dark"
          dwell-time="1000">
      </iron-location>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

<iron-query-params>

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js';
import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-query-params.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-location
          path="/social/profiles"
          hash="profilePicture"
          query="{{paramsString}}"
          dwell-time="1000">
      </iron-location>
      <iron-query-params
          id="queryParams"
          params-string='{{paramString}}'
          params-object='{"userId": "polymer", "display": "dark"}'>
      </iron-query-params>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-location
cd iron-location
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

