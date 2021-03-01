The iron-location elements manage bindings to and from the current URL and query parameters. See: Documentation, iron-location demo, iron-query-params demo.

The iron-location element manages binding to and from the current URL.

The iron-query-params element manages serialization and parsing of query parameter strings.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - location

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-location path = "/social/profiles" hash = "profilePicture" query = "userId=polymer&display=dark" dwell-time = "1000" > </ iron-location > </ body > </ html >

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < dom-bind > < template > < iron-location path = "/social/profiles" hash = "profilePicture" query = "{{paramsString}}" dwell-time = "1000" > </ iron-location > < iron-query-params id = "queryParams" params-string = '{{paramsString}}' params-object = '{"userId": "polymer", "display": "dark"}' > </ iron-query-params > </ template > </ dom-bind > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-location path = "/social/profiles" hash = "profilePicture" query = "userId=polymer&display=dark" dwell-time = "1000" > </ iron-location > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-location.js' ; import '@polymer/iron-location/iron-query-params.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-location path = "/social/profiles" hash = "profilePicture" query = "{{paramsString}}" dwell-time = "1000" > </ iron-location > < iron-query-params id = "queryParams" params-string = '{{paramString}}' params-object = '{"userId": "polymer", "display": "dark"}' > </ iron-query-params > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-location cd iron-location npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests