⚠️ This element is deprecated ⚠️

Element access to Web Storage API (window.localStorage) by keeping value property in sync with localStorage.

Value is saved as json by default.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - localstorage

In an html file

< html > < body > < iron-localstorage name = "my-app-storage" > </ iron-localstorage > < script type = "module" > import '@polymer/iron-localstorage/iron-localstorage.js' ; const ls = document .querySelector( 'iron-localstorage' ); function initializeDefaultCartoon ( ) { ls.value = { name : "Mickey" , hasEars : true }; } ls.addEventListener( 'iron-local-storage-load-empty' , initializeDefaultCartoon); function makeModifications ( ) { ls.set( 'value.name' , "Minions" ); ls.set( 'value.hasEars' , false ); } </ script > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-localstorage/iron-localstorage.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-localstorage name = "my-app-storage" value = "{{cartoon}}" on-iron-localstorage-load-empty = "initializeDefaultCartoon" > </ iron-localstorage > ` ; } static get properties() { return { cartoon : { type : Object }, } } initializeDefaultCartoon() { this .cartoon = { name : "Mickey" , hasEars : true } } makeModifications() { this .set( 'cartoon.name' , "Minions" ); this .set( 'cartoon.hasEars' , false ); } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-localstorage cd iron-localstorage npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests