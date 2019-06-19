Loads specified jsonp library.

Polymer.IronJsonpLibraryBehavior loads a jsonp library. Multiple components can request same library, only one copy will load.

Some libraries require a specific global function be defined. If this is the case, specify the callbackName property.

You should use an HTML Import to load library dependencies when possible instead of using this element.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - jsonp - library

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < dom-bind > < template > < iron-jsonp-library library-url = "https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%" notify-event = "api-load" library-loaded = "{{loaded}}" > </ iron-jsonp-library > < span > Library Loaded: [[loaded]] </ span > </ template > </ dom-bind > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-jsonp-library/iron-jsonp-library.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-jsonp-library library-url = "https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%" notify-event = "api-load" library-loaded = "{{loaded}}" > </ iron-jsonp-library > < span > Library Loaded: [[loaded]] </ span > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-jsonp-library cd iron-jsonp-library npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests