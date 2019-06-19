Loads specified jsonp library.
See: Documentation, Demo.
Polymer.IronJsonpLibraryBehavior loads a jsonp library.
Multiple components can request same library, only one copy will load.
Some libraries require a specific global function be defined.
If this is the case, specify the
callbackName property.
You should use an HTML Import to load library dependencies when possible instead of using this element.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-jsonp-library
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
import '@polymer/iron-jsonp-library/iron-jsonp-library.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<dom-bind>
<template>
<iron-jsonp-library
library-url="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%"
notify-event="api-load"
library-loaded="{{loaded}}">
</iron-jsonp-library>
<span>Library Loaded: [[loaded]]</span>
</template>
</dom-bind>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-jsonp-library/iron-jsonp-library.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-jsonp-library
library-url="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%"
notify-event="api-load"
library-loaded="{{loaded}}">
</iron-jsonp-library>
<span>Library Loaded: [[loaded]]</span>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-jsonp-library
cd iron-jsonp-library
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm