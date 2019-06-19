openbase logo
@polymer/iron-jsonp-library

by PolymerElements
3.0.1 (see all)

Loads jsonp libraries.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on NPM Build status Published on webcomponents.org

<iron-jsonp-library>

Loads specified jsonp library.

See: Documentation, Demo.

Polymer.IronJsonpLibraryBehavior

Polymer.IronJsonpLibraryBehavior loads a jsonp library. Multiple components can request same library, only one copy will load.

Some libraries require a specific global function be defined. If this is the case, specify the callbackName property.

You should use an HTML Import to load library dependencies when possible instead of using this element.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @polymer/iron-jsonp-library

In an html file

<html>
  <head>
    <script type="module">
      import '@polymer/polymer/lib/elements/dom-bind.js';
      import '@polymer/iron-jsonp-library/iron-jsonp-library.js';
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <dom-bind>
      <template>
        <iron-jsonp-library
            library-url="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%"
            notify-event="api-load"
            library-loaded="{{loaded}}">
        </iron-jsonp-library>
        <span>Library Loaded: [[loaded]]</span>
      </template>
    </dom-bind>
  </body>
</html>

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-jsonp-library/iron-jsonp-library.js';

class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
  static get template() {
    return html`
      <iron-jsonp-library
            library-url="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js?onload=%%callback%%"
            notify-event="api-load"
            library-loaded="{{loaded}}">
        </iron-jsonp-library>
        <span>Library Loaded: [[loaded]]</span>
    `;
  }
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-jsonp-library
cd iron-jsonp-library
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests

polymer test --npm

