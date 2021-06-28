<iron-input> adds two-way binding and custom validators using Polymer.IronValidatorBehavior to <input> .

See: Documentation, Demo.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ polymer / iron - input

In an html file

< html > < head > < script type = "module" > </ script > </ head > < body > < iron-input > < input > </ iron-input > </ body > </ html >

In a Polymer 3 element

import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer' ; import '@polymer/iron-input/iron-input.js' ; class SampleElement extends PolymerElement { static get template() { return html` < iron-input > < input > </ iron-input > ` ; } } customElements.define( 'sample-element' , SampleElement);

Two-way binding

By default you can only get notified of changes to an input 's value due to user input:

< input value = "{{myValue::input}}" >

iron-input adds the bind-value property that mirrors the value property, and can be used for two-way data binding. bind-value will notify if it is changed either by user input or by script.

< iron-input bind-value = "{{bindValue}}" > < input value = "{{value::input}}" > </ iron-input >

Custom validators

You can use custom validators that implement Polymer.IronValidatorBehavior with <iron-input> .

< iron-input auto-validate validator = "my-custom-validator" > < input placeholder = "only 'cat' is valid" > </ iron-input >

Stopping invalid input

It may be desirable to only allow users to enter certain characters. You can use the prevent-invalid-input and allowed-pattern attributes together to accomplish this. This feature is separate from validation, and allowed-pattern does not affect how the input is validated.

< iron-input allowed-pattern = "[0-9]" > < input pattern = "\d{5}" > </ iron-input >

Contributing

If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:

Installation

git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-input cd iron-input npm install npm install -g polymer-cli

Running the demo locally

polymer serve --npm open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/

Running the tests