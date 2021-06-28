<iron-input> adds two-way binding and custom validators using
Polymer.IronValidatorBehavior
to
<input>.
See: Documentation, Demo.
npm install --save @polymer/iron-input
<html>
<head>
<script type="module">
import '@polymer/iron-input/iron-input.js';
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iron-input>
<input>
</iron-input>
</body>
</html>
import {PolymerElement, html} from '@polymer/polymer';
import '@polymer/iron-input/iron-input.js';
class SampleElement extends PolymerElement {
static get template() {
return html`
<iron-input>
<input>
</iron-input>
`;
}
}
customElements.define('sample-element', SampleElement);
By default you can only get notified of changes to an
input's
value due to user input:
<input value="{{myValue::input}}">
iron-input adds the
bind-value property that mirrors the
value property, and can be used
for two-way data binding.
bind-value will notify if it is changed either by user input or by script.
<iron-input bind-value="{{bindValue}}">
<input value="{{value::input}}">
</iron-input>
You can use custom validators that implement
Polymer.IronValidatorBehavior with
<iron-input>.
<iron-input auto-validate validator="my-custom-validator">
<input placeholder="only 'cat' is valid">
</iron-input>
It may be desirable to only allow users to enter certain characters. You can use the
prevent-invalid-input and
allowed-pattern attributes together to accomplish this. This feature
is separate from validation, and
allowed-pattern does not affect how the input is validated.
<!-- only allow characters that match [0-9] -->
<iron-input allowed-pattern="[0-9]">
<input pattern="\d{5}">
</iron-input>
If you want to send a PR to this element, here are the instructions for running the tests and demo locally:
git clone https://github.com/PolymerElements/iron-input
cd iron-input
npm install
npm install -g polymer-cli
polymer serve --npm
open http://127.0.0.1:<port>/demo/
polymer test --npm